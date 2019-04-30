Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Update Operation Spectre Rising überflutet u.a. Gebiete in Blackout - 4Players.de

 

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Shooter
Entwickler: Treyarch
Release:
12.10.2018
12.10.2018
kein Termin
12.10.2018
kein Termin
Alias: Black Ops IV , Black Ops IIII
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

von ,

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Update Operation Spectre Rising überflutet u.a. Gebiete in Blackout

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Shooter) von Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Shooter) von Activision Blizzard - Bildquelle: Activision Blizzard
Wann kommt die Flut? Auf der PlayStation 4 schon heute, auf anderen Plattformen am 7. Mai: Entwickler Treyarch gibt auf seinem Netzauftritt bekannt, dass ein heutiges PS4-Update zum Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 einige Bereiche des Blackout-Modus überflutet. Dazu gehören die Gebiete Factory, Cargo Docks, Hijacked sowie die Farm nahe der Schießanlage - die sich nach einer Sprengung des Damms allesamt nicht über Wassermangel beschweren können. Hier einige weitere Neuerungen:

"Multiplayer
  • New Specialist: Spectre
  • New Game Modes: 
    • Prop Hunt 
    • Capture the Flag
    • Additional Barebones modes
  • New Maps (Black Ops Pass): 
    • Masquerade
    • Artifact
    • WMD
  • New Alt Map: Hacienda Twilight
  • + More

Blackout

  • New Map Updates: 
    • Wetworks: Hydro Dam has been sabotaged and the map has flooded
    • Alcatraz: Improvements to gameplay flow and layout
  • New Game Modes: 
    • Bounty Hunter: Find the blade, become Spectre, and assassinate your way to the top
    • Ground War: Massive-scale, team vs. team combat, pure chaos
  • New Playable Characters:
    • Uncle Frank (Black Ops Pass)
    • Misty
    • Sergei
    • Sarah Hall
    • Blackjack
    • David Mason
  • New Weapons & Equipment
  • + More

Zombies

  • New Gauntlets: 
    • Super Blood Wolf Moon (Dead of the Night)
    • Labours of Hercules (Ancient Evil)
  • New Mystery Box Weapon
  • New Feature: Classic Elixir Restock
  • + More

Multiple Modes

  • New Customization Items: 
    • Death Effects
    • Weapon Charms
  • New Weapons:
    • Tigershark LMG
    • Nifo'Oti Melee Weapon
  • New Mastercrafts, MKII’s & Camos
  • New Specialist Outfits, War Paints, Gestures & Jump Packs
  • + More
  • Now, let’s get an in-depth look at all Operation Spectre Rising has to offer…

 

Multiplayer

Spectre is back! The covert expert assassin returns from Call of Duty®: Black Ops III with revamped stealth capabilities."






Quelle: Treyarch.com
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
ab 24,99 bei

