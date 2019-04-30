Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Update Operation Spectre Rising überflutet u.a. Gebiete in Blackout - 4Players.de

Wann kommt die Flut? Auf der PlayStation 4 schon heute, auf anderen Plattformen am 7. Mai: Entwickler Treyarch gibt auf seinem Netzauftritt bekannt, dass ein heutiges PS4-Update zum Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 einige Bereiche des Blackout-Modus überflutet. Dazu gehören die Gebiete Factory, Cargo Docks, Hijacked sowie die Farm nahe der Schießanlage - die sich nach einer Sprengung des Damms allesamt nicht über Wassermangel beschweren können. Hier einige weitere Neuerungen:
"Multiplayer
- New Specialist: Spectre
- New Game Modes:
- Prop Hunt
- Capture the Flag
- Additional Barebones modes
- New Maps (Black Ops Pass):
- Masquerade
- Artifact
- WMD
- New Alt Map: Hacienda Twilight
- + More
Blackout
- New Map Updates:
- Wetworks: Hydro Dam has been sabotaged and the map has flooded
- Alcatraz: Improvements to gameplay flow and layout
- New Game Modes:
- Bounty Hunter: Find the blade, become Spectre, and assassinate your way to the top
- Ground War: Massive-scale, team vs. team combat, pure chaos
- New Playable Characters:
- Uncle Frank (Black Ops Pass)
- Misty
- Sergei
- Sarah Hall
- Blackjack
- David Mason
- New Weapons & Equipment
- + More
Zombies
- New Gauntlets:
- Super Blood Wolf Moon (Dead of the Night)
- Labours of Hercules (Ancient Evil)
- New Mystery Box Weapon
- New Feature: Classic Elixir Restock
- + More
Multiple Modes
- New Customization Items:
- Death Effects
- Weapon Charms
- New Weapons:
- Tigershark LMG
- Nifo'Oti Melee Weapon
- New Mastercrafts, MKII’s & Camos
- New Specialist Outfits, War Paints, Gestures & Jump Packs
- + More
- Now, let’s get an in-depth look at all Operation Spectre Rising has to offer…
Multiplayer
Spectre is back! The covert expert assassin returns from Call of Duty®: Black Ops III with revamped stealth capabilities."