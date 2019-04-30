Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Update Operation Spectre Rising überflutet u.a. Gebiete in Blackout - 4Players.de

New Specialist: Spectre

New Game Modes: Prop Hunt Capture the Flag Additional Barebones modes

New Maps (Black Ops Pass): Masquerade Artifact WMD

New Alt Map: Hacienda Twilight

+ More

Blackout

New Map Updates: Wetworks: Hydro Dam has been sabotaged and the map has flooded Alcatraz: Improvements to gameplay flow and layout

New Game Modes: Bounty Hunter: Find the blade, become Spectre, and assassinate your way to the top Ground War: Massive-scale, team vs. team combat, pure chaos

New Playable Characters: Uncle Frank (Black Ops Pass) Misty Sergei Sarah Hall Blackjack David Mason

New Weapons & Equipment

+ More

Zombies

New Gauntlets: Super Blood Wolf Moon (Dead of the Night) Labours of Hercules (Ancient Evil)

New Mystery Box Weapon

New Feature: Classic Elixir Restock

+ More

Multiple Modes

New Customization Items: Death Effects Weapon Charms

New Weapons: Tigershark LMG Nifo'Oti Melee Weapon

New Mastercrafts, MKII’s & Camos

New Specialist Outfits, War Paints, Gestures & Jump Packs

+ More

Now, let’s get an in-depth look at all Operation Spectre Rising has to offer…

Multiplayer

Spectre is back! The covert expert assassin returns from Call of Duty®: Black Ops III with revamped stealth capabilities."