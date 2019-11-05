Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Schwarzmarkt-Waffen bald mit Spielwährung und ohne Zufallsfaktor freischaltbar - 4Players.de

Der Schwarzmarkt im seit 2018 erhältlichen Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 wird offenbar etwas weniger anrüchig: Wie Entwickler Treyarch im offiziellen Blog verkündet, lassen sich dort erhältliche Waffen ab Dienstag, 12. November auch mit der Spielwährung Reserve Cases erwerben.
Statt dem bisher üblichen Zufallsfaktor dürfen die gewünschten Bleispritzen zudem direkt gekauft werden. Bislang waren sie mit COD-Points erhältlich, die sich gegen Echtgeld erwerben lassen.
"Then, starting November 12th on all platforms, we‘ll be revamping the Black Market for Black Ops 4 to make all functional content, including base weapons and items in Blackjack’s Shop, unlockable simply by playing the game.
Earn Content in Blackjack’s Shop
In this upcoming update, all players will get more access to more rewards. These changes will include:
- A new, regularly scheduled “Pick-a-Weapon Bribe” bundle available for 50 Reserve Cases that allows players to select the weapon of their choice (see details below).
- A new rotating “Reserves Stack” that always displays an item from Reserves that you don’t currently own, which you can unlock by trading in 2 Reserve Cases.
- Two new rotating “My Deals” slots that can be unlocked with Reserve Cases and will always showcase items you don’t currently own.
- “Reserves Stack” and “My Deals” will refresh on a regular basis to reveal a new item, and will refresh instantly after the current item on display has been acquired.
These changes will give players the freedom to earn items available in Blackjack’s Shop with Reserve Cases, and for the first time, players will be able to see Reserve items before acquiring them through the new Reserves Stack. The above items will also be available for optional purchase.
With this update, players can continue to earn Reserve Cases in four ways:
- Completing Contracts in any mode.
- Earning Cases through the standard Reserve earn rate in Multiplayer and Blackout.
- Unlocking Contraband Tiers after Tier 50.
- Completing up to 2 Daily Tier Skips (includes the bonus Daily Tier Skip in Zombies) for additional Reserve Cases each day after Tier 50 has been reached.
Choose Your Black Market Weapons
The new Pick-a-Weapon Bribe bundle will appear in Blackjack’s Shop and the Reserves tab in the Black Market, allowing you to unlock a weapon of your choice from a Crate that also includes 2 Reserve items, along with a bonus of 5 Duplicate-Protected Crates, all for 50 Reserve Cases. This opens up a new way to earn the exact weapons you want in addition to unlocking more weapons through Reserves.
This bundle will allow you to choose from Reserve weapons that you don’t currently own, including Mastercrafts, Signature Weapons, MKII Weapons, and base versions. Keep an eye out for this offer to refresh in the future.
We can’t wait to bring these improvements to Black Ops 4 for everyone – as always, thanks for your continued support, and we’ll see you online!
- Treyarch"
