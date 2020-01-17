The Alliance Alive: HD Remastered: Neuauflage des 3DS-Rollenspiels für PC veröffentlicht

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered is now available on Steam, GOG, and Utomik for all regions! Get a 10% launch discount or 12% off the Digital Limited Edition on Steam and GOG until January 22! (https://t.co/gOz2tZxady) #AllianceAliveHDR pic.twitter.com/eWlkVReVYV
Auf Steam und GOG wird aktuell ein noch Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis von 39,99 Euro gewährt. Auf die knapp 45 Euro teure Digital Limited Edition inklusive Artbook und Soundtrack gibt es sogar zwölf Pozent Rabatt. Auf Utomik ist das ehemalige 3DS-Rollenspiel ebenfalls erhältlich.
