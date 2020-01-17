 

The Alliance Alive: HD Remastered: Neuauflage des 3DS-Rollenspiels für PC veröffentlicht

The Alliance Alive
Rollenspiel
27.03.2018
16.01.2020
11.10.2019
11.10.2019
Alias: The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
Test: The Alliance Alive
The Alliance Alive - HD Remastered: Neuauflage des 3DS-Rollenspiels für PC veröffentlicht

The Alliance Alive (Rollenspiel) von Atlus / SEGA / NIS America / Koch Media
The Alliance Alive (Rollenspiel) von Atlus / SEGA / NIS America / Koch Media - Bildquelle: Atlus / SEGA / NIS America / Koch Media
Am 16. Januar 2020 haben NIS America und FuRyu die bereits für Nintendo Switch und PlayStation 4 (zum Test) erschienene HD-Neuauflage von The Alliance Alive auch für PC veröffentlicht:


Auf Steam und GOG wird aktuell ein noch Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis von 39,99 Euro gewährt. Auf die knapp 45 Euro teure Digital Limited Edition inklusive Artbook und Soundtrack gibt es sogar zwölf Pozent Rabatt. Auf Utomik ist das ehemalige 3DS-Rollenspiel ebenfalls erhältlich.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Der Einstieg PS4

Quelle: NIS America / FuRyu

