505 wird den Vertrieb des neuen Projekts vom spanischen Entwicklungsstudio Mercury Steam übernehmen. Das geht aus einem Geschäftsbericht der Muttergesellschaft Digital Bros hervor. Details zum kommenden Spiel werden allerdings noch nicht genannt.
Dort heißt es:
"Digital Bros S.p.A. announces the contract between its subsidiary 505 Games and MercurySteam Entertainment S.L. for development and the world-wide publishing of a brand-new videogame to be released on both PC and consoles."
Mercury Steam erregte erstmals mit Castlevania: Lords of Shadow international größere Aufmerksamkeit, bei dem Konami die Reihe erstmals an einen europäischen Entwickler auslagerte. Selbst Metal-Gear-Schöpfer Hideo Kojima war in das ambitionierte Action-Adventure involviert, das in unserem Test einen Award abräumen konnte. Zuletzt arbeitete das Studio vor allem an dem asymmetrischen Mehrspieler-Titel Spacelords, der ursprünglich als Raiders of the Broken Planet veröffentlicht wurde.
von Michael Krosta,
505 Games: Neues Projekt von Mercury Steam (Castlevania: Lords of Shadow) gesichert
Anzeige: Apple Air Tag Anhänger, verschiedene Farben 35,00 ● 25% Rabatt auf Star-Wars-Filme ● Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow Collectible + T-Shirt Bundle 14,99 ● Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury+ Amiibo Doppelpack Katzen-Mario/Katzen-Peach 64,99 ● Denon DHT-S416 Soundbar 199,00 ● Akedo x Back to the Future High Top Sneaker 49,99 ● Returnal + DualSense Controller 114,99 ● Roccat Burst Pro Gaming Maus 39,00 ● Seagate Expansion+ Desktop externe Festplatte mit 4 TB 74,99