Ghost of Tsushima: Gerücht: Auf die zweite Jahreshälfte 2020 verschoben - 4Players.de

Seinen Informationen nach sollte es eigentlich bis Juni 2020 für PlayStation 4 erhältlich sein. Dieses niemals offiziell nach außen kommunizierte Terminfenster gilt laut Schreier nicht mehr. Aber man soll nicht erwarten, dass sich das Spiel urplötzlich in einen PS5-Titel verwandelt.
BTW, Ghost of Tsushima doesn't have a public release date yet, but it'll also be bumped later into 2020 to account for this delay. Don't expect them to suddenly turn it into a PS5 game or anything, but it was originally planned for the first half of the year - not anymore
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2018 Spielszenen-Trailer