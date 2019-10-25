Ghost of Tsushima: Gerücht: Auf die zweite Jahreshälfte 2020 verschoben - 4Players.de

 

Ghost of Tsushima
Action-Adventure
Publisher: Sony
2020
Nachrichten

Ghost of Tsushima - Gerücht: Auf die zweite Jahreshälfte 2020 verschoben

Im Zuge der Verschiebung des Veröffentlichungstermins von The Last of Us 2 auf Ende Mai 2020 (wir berichteten) tauchten auch Hinweise auf die Verschiebung von Ghost of Tsushima auf. Der für gewöhnlich gut informierte Jason Schreier von Kotaku will aus Insider-Quellen erfahren haben, dass das Spiel von Sucker Punch nicht mehr in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020 veröffentlicht wird.

Seinen Informationen nach sollte es eigentlich bis Juni 2020 für PlayStation 4 erhältlich sein. Dieses niemals offiziell nach außen kommunizierte Terminfenster gilt laut Schreier nicht mehr. Aber man soll nicht erwarten, dass sich das Spiel urplötzlich in einen PS5-Titel verwandelt.


Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2018 Spielszenen-Trailer

Quelle: Jason Schreier
Ghost of Tsushima
