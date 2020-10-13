 

Ghost of Tsushima: 60fps auf PS5 und Übernahme von Spielständen möglich

Ghost of Tsushima
Publisher: Sony
17.07.2020
Nachrichten

Das Action-Adventure Ghost of Tsushima wird zu den abwärtskompatiblen Spielen gehören, die vom Boost-Modus der PlayStation 5 ausgiebig Gebrauch machen sollen. Das hat Sucker Punch laut DualShockers via Twitter bestätigt und dort gleich einen Ausblick gegeben, was man auf der neuen Konsole von Sony von der Performance erwarten kann. Demnach wird man die offene Welt dank Boost-Funktion mit einer Darstellung von 60 Bildern pro Sekunde erkunden dürfen und die ohnehin schon kurzen Ladezeiten sollen noch weiter reduziert werden.

Darüber hinaus bestätigt das Studio, dass man auch seine Spielstände von der PS4 auf die PS5 übertragen kann, was angesichts manch anderer Meldungen offenbar keine Selbstverständlichkeit ist.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Version 11 Trailer

Quelle: DualShockers
