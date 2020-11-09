 

Blood & Truth: Next-Gen-Update für den PSVR-Gangsterfilm

Blood & Truth
Sony
29.05.2019
19.11.2020
29.05.2019
29.05.2019
Blood & Truth (Shooter) von Sony
Blood & Truth (Shooter) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Der interaktive PSVR-Gangsterfilm Blood & Truth (ab 18,95 bei kaufen) hat ein Next-Gen-Update für die PlayStation 5 spendiert bekommen. Die Entwickler (PlayStation London Studio) versprechen eine höhere Auflösung, eine höhere Bildwiederholrate (bis zu 90 fps), verbesserte Texturen und mehr Details. Diese Neuerungen wirken sich sowohl auf das Hauptspiel als auch auf den kostenlosen DLC aus.

Quelle: Sony London
