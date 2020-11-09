ð¥ Higher resolution
…this is across the whole game, as well as all our FREE DLC!
Blood & Truth: Next-Gen-Update für den PSVR-Gangsterfilm
Der interaktive PSVR-Gangsterfilm Blood & Truth (ab 18,95 bei kaufen) hat ein Next-Gen-Update für die PlayStation 5 spendiert bekommen. Die Entwickler (PlayStation London Studio) versprechen eine höhere Auflösung, eine höhere Bildwiederholrate (bis zu 90 fps), verbesserte Texturen und mehr Details. Diese Neuerungen wirken sich sowohl auf das Hauptspiel als auch auf den kostenlosen DLC aus.