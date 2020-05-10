 

GeForce Now: Weitere Spiele für den Cloud Gaming Service

GeForce Now
Entwickler: NVIDIA
Publisher: NVIDIA
Release:
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now

GeForce Now: Weitere Spiele für den Cloud Gaming Service

GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA
GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA - Bildquelle: NVIDIA
Nvidia hat wieder eine Ladung Spiele benannt, die via GeForce Now gespielt werden können. In den letzten zwei Wochen gab es außerdem keine weiteren Hersteller, die ihre Titel von der Game-Streaming-Plattform erfernt haben, nach der Absage von Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters und Klei Entertainment im April (wir berichteten).

GeForce Now Spiele-Update: 7. Mai
  • Age of Conan: Unchained
  • Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition
  • Cube World
  • Darksiders 2
  • Door Kickers: Action Squad
  • Earth Defence Force 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
  • Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition - Steam
  • Ghostrunner (Demo)
  • Hitman: Blood Money
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
  • Population Zero
  • Sacred 2 Gold
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • STEINS;GATE
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness
  • The Guild 2: Renaissance
  • This Is the Police 2
  • WORMS Armageddon
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  • X3: Terran Conflict

GeForce Now Spiele-Update: 30. April
  • Amnesia: The Dark Descent
  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (Uplay)
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Control - Update mit DLSS 2.0
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition
  • Drug Dealer Simulator
  • Earth 2160
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World
  • Medieval Engineers
  • Might & Magic Heroes 7 - Trial by Fire (Uplay)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • Saints Row 2
  • Sanctum 2
  • SpellForce - Platinum Edition
  • Steel Division: Normandy 44
  • The Council - Episode 1
  • The King of Fighters XIII
  • Trainz: A New Era
  • YLands

GeForce Now Spiele-Update: 28. April
  • Moving Out
  • SnowRunner (Epic Games Store)

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test

Quelle: Nvidia

