GeForce Now: 16 weitere Spiele verfügbar

Neu auf GeForce Now:
- Danger Scavenger (Steam)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game (Epic Games Store)
- Disco Elysium (Epic Games Store)
- Farming Simulator 19 / Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 (Epic Games Store)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Epic Games Store)
- Idle Big Devil
- Spintires
- Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection (Epic Games Store)
- Snake Pass
- Surviving The Aftermath (Epic Games Store)
- Tale of Wuxia: The Pre-Sequel
- Tunshi Kongming Legends
- Warhammer Underworlds Online
Zurück auf GeForce Now:
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Torchlight 2
- GhostRunner (Demo)
