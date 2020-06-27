 

GeForce Now: 16 weitere Spiele verfügbar

GeForce Now
Hardware
Entwickler: NVIDIA
Publisher: NVIDIA
Release:
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now

Nvidia meldet, dass seit Donnerstag um 22:00 Uhr 16 weitere Spiele auf GeForce Now verfügbar sind. Zwei Titel und eine Demo kehren auf den Spiele-Streaming-Dienst zurück.

Neu auf GeForce Now:
  • Danger Scavenger (Steam)
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game (Epic Games Store)
  • Disco Elysium (Epic Games Store)
  • Farming Simulator 19 / Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 (Epic Games Store)
  • Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Epic Games Store)
  • Idle Big Devil
  • Spintires
  • Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection (Epic Games Store)
  • Snake Pass
  • Surviving The Aftermath (Epic Games Store)
  • Tale of Wuxia: The Pre-Sequel
  • Tunshi Kongming Legends
  • Warhammer Underworlds Online

Zurück auf GeForce Now:
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • Torchlight 2
  • GhostRunner (Demo)

Quelle: Nvidia

