GeForce Now: Weitere Spiele nutzbar

Neu auf GeForce NOW:
- Marvel's Avengers
- Stick It to the Man (kostenlos im Epic Games Store vom 17. - 24. September)
- Ultrakill
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
Hunt: Showdown soll "in naher Zukunft" wieder auf GeForce NOW zurückgebracht werden.
In den vorherigen zwei Wochen wurden folgende Titel hinzugefügt:
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (Uplay)
- Crusader Kings 3
- Dungeon of the Endless - Crystal Edition
- Endless Legend - Emperor Edition
- Endless Space 2 (wieder zurück)
- Guild Wars: Game of the Year
- Gunfire Reborn
- Iron Harvest
- Pro Cycling Manager 2019
- Railway Empire (Epic Games Store)
- Skullgirls
- Star Renegades
- The Settlers 7: History Edition (Uplay)
- Uboat
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Epic Games Store)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Epic Games Store)
