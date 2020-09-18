GeForce Now: Weitere Spiele nutzbar

Marvel's Avengers

Stick It to the Man (kostenlos im Epic Games Store vom 17. - 24. September)

Ultrakill

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (Uplay)

Crusader Kings 3

Dungeon of the Endless - Crystal Edition

Endless Legend - Emperor Edition

Endless Space 2 (wieder zurück)

Guild Wars: Game of the Year

Gunfire Reborn

Iron Harvest

Pro Cycling Manager 2019

Railway Empire (Epic Games Store)

Skullgirls

Star Renegades

The Settlers 7: History Edition (Uplay)

Uboat

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Epic Games Store)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Epic Games Store)

Nvidia meldet, dass weitere Spiele auf den Servern von GeForce Now genutzt werden können. GeForce Now ist ein Cloud-Gaming-Service. Spiele aus den eigenen Games-Bibliotheken (Epic Games Store, Steam, Uplay) können via GeForce Now gestartet und dann auf Notebook, Desktop, Mac, Shield TV oder Android-Gerät gestreamt werden.Neu auf GeForce NOW:Hunt: Showdown soll "in naher Zukunft" wieder auf GeForce NOW zurückgebracht werden.In den vorherigen zwei Wochen wurden folgende Titel hinzugefügt:Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest