 

GeForce Now: Weitere Spiele nutzbar

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
GeForce Now
Hardware
Entwickler: NVIDIA
Publisher: NVIDIA
Release:
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Project CARS 2 [PC] - 8,50
  • Rise of Venice - Gold Edition [PC] - 4,25
  • Elite Dangerous [PC] - 6,25
  • Jurassic World Evolution [PC] - 11,25
  • Planet Coaster [PC] - 9,50

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

GeForce Now: Weitere Spiele nutzbar

GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA
GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA - Bildquelle: NVIDIA
Nvidia meldet, dass weitere Spiele auf den Servern von GeForce Now genutzt werden können. GeForce Now ist ein Cloud-Gaming-Service. Spiele aus den eigenen Games-Bibliotheken (Epic Games Store, Steam, Uplay) können via GeForce Now gestartet und dann auf Notebook, Desktop, Mac, Shield TV oder Android-Gerät gestreamt werden.

Neu auf GeForce NOW:
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Stick It to the Man (kostenlos im Epic Games Store vom 17. - 24. September)
  • Ultrakill
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Hunt: Showdown soll "in naher Zukunft" wieder auf GeForce NOW zurückgebracht werden.

In den vorherigen zwei Wochen wurden folgende Titel hinzugefügt:
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (Uplay)
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Dungeon of the Endless - Crystal Edition
  • Endless Legend - Emperor Edition
  • Endless Space 2 (wieder zurück)
  • Guild Wars: Game of the Year
  • Gunfire Reborn
  • Iron Harvest
  • Pro Cycling Manager 2019
  • Railway Empire (Epic Games Store)
  • Skullgirls
  • Star Renegades
  • The Settlers 7: History Edition (Uplay)
  • Uboat
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Epic Games Store)
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Epic Games Store)

Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest

Quelle: Nvidia

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am