GeForce Now: Weitere Spiele nutzbar

Neu auf GeForce NOW:
- Rocket League (Epic Games Store)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition (auf Steam und kostenlos im Epic Games Store bis 1. Oktober)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (Uplay)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Disgaea 5 Complete
- Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand (kostenloses Update)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Untitled Goose Game
- Port Royale 4 (voraussichtlich am Freitag, 25.9.)
- Pathologic 2 (zurück auf GeForce NOW)
Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest