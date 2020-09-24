 

GeForce Now: Weitere Spiele nutzbar

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
GeForce Now
Hardware
Entwickler: NVIDIA
Publisher: NVIDIA
Release:
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker [PC] - 8,50
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon [PC] - 7,99
  • Tropico 5: Complete Collection [PC] - 9,99 
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition [PC] - 31,00
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan [PC] - 12,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

GeForce Now: Weitere Spiele nutzbar

GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA
GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA - Bildquelle: NVIDIA
Wie an jedem Donnerstag hat Nvidia die Spiele bekannt gegeben, die ab heute Abend auf dem Spiele-Streaming-Dienst GeForce Now genutzt werden können.

Neu auf GeForce NOW:
  • Rocket League (Epic Games Store)
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition (auf Steam und kostenlos im Epic Games Store bis 1. Oktober)
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (Uplay)
  • Disgaea 4 Complete+
  • Disgaea 5 Complete
  • Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand (kostenloses Update)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
  • Tomb Raider: Underworld
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Port Royale 4 (voraussichtlich am Freitag, 25.9.)
  • Pathologic 2 (zurück auf GeForce NOW)

Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest

Quelle: Nvidia

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am