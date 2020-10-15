GeForce Now: Spiele-Bibliothek umfasst mittlerweile 650 Titel

Neu auf GeForce NOW (ab dem 15. Oktober):
- Second Extinction (Steam)
- Out of Reach: Treasure Royale (Steam)
- Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (Epic Games Store)
- Kingdom: New Lands (Epic Games Store)
- Cake Bash
- Medieval Dynasty
- Port Royale 4
- Pro Cycling Manager 2018
- Skyforge (Steam und My.com)
- Thief: Deadly Shadows
- Uno (Uplay)
Neuzugänge der vergangenen Woche (08. Oktober):
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia (Uplay)
- Hotshot Racing
- Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (Epic Games Store)
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords
- Subnautica (Steam)
- Subnautica: Below Zero (Steam)
- The Survivalists (Steam)
- Tomb Raider 1
- Tomb Raider 2
- Vampyr (Epic Games Store)
