 

GeForce Now: Spiele-Bibliothek umfasst mittlerweile 650 Titel

GeForce Now
Hardware
Entwickler: NVIDIA
Publisher: NVIDIA
Release:
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
04.02.2020
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now
Test: GeForce Now

Nachrichten

GeForce NOW: Spiele-Bibliothek umfasst mittlerweile 650 Titel

GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA
GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA - Bildquelle: NVIDIA
Mittlerweile gibt es über 650 Spiele in der Spiele-Bibliothek von GeForce NOW. Mit dem heutigen Update kommen elf weitere Titel dazu, z.B. Second Extinction, Medieval Dynasty und Port Royale 4. Die Spiele werden gegen 19:00 Uhr auf den Servern des Spiele-Streaming-Dienstes verfügbar sein. Die Liste aller Spiele, die man auf GeForce Now nutzen kann, findet ihr hier.

Neu auf GeForce NOW (ab dem 15. Oktober):
  • Second Extinction (Steam)
  • Out of Reach: Treasure Royale (Steam)
  • Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (Epic Games Store)
  • Kingdom: New Lands (Epic Games Store)
  • Cake Bash
  • Medieval Dynasty 
  • Port Royale 4
  • Pro Cycling Manager 2018
  • Skyforge (Steam und My.com)
  • Thief: Deadly Shadows
  • Uno (Uplay)

Neuzugänge der vergangenen Woche (08. Oktober):
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia (Uplay)
  • Hotshot Racing
  • Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (Epic Games Store)
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords
  • Subnautica (Steam)
  • Subnautica: Below Zero (Steam)
  • The Survivalists (Steam)
  • Tomb Raider 1
  • Tomb Raider 2
  • Vampyr (Epic Games Store)

Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest

Quelle: Nvidia

