GeForce Now: 30 weitere Spiele für den Februar; Streaming im Chrome-Browser auf PC & Mac

Außerdem ist heute die Beta-Version von GeForce Now im Chrome-Browser auf PCs und Macs verfügbar (zur Website). Man kann also über den Browser auf den Dienst zugreifen. Die Mac-Unterstützung wird zudem auf Apple M1-basierte Hardware ausgebaut (Anmerkung: dies geschieht immer noch über Rosetta, wird aber jetzt offiziell unterstützt).
Folgende Spiele werden ab heute (um 19 Uhr) auf GeForce Now verfügbar sein:
- Apex Legends Season 8 (Origin and Steam)
- Blue Fire (Steam)
- Code2040 (Steam)
- Curious Expedition 2 (Steam)
- Magicka 2 (Steam)
- Might & Magic Heroes 5: Tribes of East (Steam)
- Mini Ninjas (Steam)
- Order of Battle: World War 2 (Steam)
- Path of Wuxia (English; Steam)
- Secret World Legends (Steam)
- Valheim (Steam)
- Warhammer 40.000 Gladius Relics of War (Epic Games Store)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (Epic Games Store)
Folgende Spiele sind noch für den Februar geplant, wobei die Liste noch mit Neuheiten ergänzt werden kann:
- Art of Rally
- Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
- Day of Infamy
- Everspace
- Farm Manager 2018
- Farmer's Dynasty
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lumberjack's Dynasty
- Observer: System Redux
- Outriders Demo
- Project Highrise
- Rise of Industry
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3
- Thea 2: The Shattering
Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest