 

GeForce Now: 30 weitere Spiele für den Februar; Streaming im Chrome-Browser auf PC & Mac

Test: GeForce Now

“Mit Geforce Now verfolgt Nvidia einen interessanten Ansatz beim Cloud Gaming, aber die großen Lücken in der Bibliothek und technische Probleme sind ärgerlich.”

Test: GeForce Now

“Mit Geforce Now verfolgt Nvidia einen interessanten Ansatz beim Cloud Gaming, aber die großen Lücken in der Bibliothek und technische Probleme sind ärgerlich.”

Test: GeForce Now

“Mit Geforce Now verfolgt Nvidia einen interessanten Ansatz beim Cloud Gaming, aber die großen Lücken in der Bibliothek und technische Probleme sind ärgerlich.”

von ,

GeForce Now: 30 weitere Spiele für den Februar; Streaming im Chrome-Browser auf PC & Mac

GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA
GeForce Now (Hardware) von NVIDIA - Bildquelle: NVIDIA
Zum einjährigen Geburtstag von GeForce Now hat Nvidia 13 Spiele angekündigt, die ab heute auf der Streaming-Plattform gespielt werden können. Des Weiteren geben sie einen Ausblick auf die weiteren Spiele-Pläne für den Februar 2021.

Außerdem ist heute die Beta-Version von GeForce Now im Chrome-Browser auf PCs und Macs verfügbar (zur Website). Man kann also über den Browser auf den Dienst zugreifen. Die Mac-Unterstützung wird zudem auf Apple M1-basierte Hardware ausgebaut (Anmerkung: dies geschieht immer noch über Rosetta, wird aber jetzt offiziell unterstützt).

Folgende Spiele werden ab heute (um 19 Uhr) auf GeForce Now verfügbar sein:
  • Apex Legends Season 8 (Origin and Steam)
  • Blue Fire (Steam)
  • Code2040 (Steam)
  • Curious Expedition 2 (Steam)
  • Magicka 2 (Steam)
  • Might & Magic Heroes 5: Tribes of East (Steam)
  • Mini Ninjas (Steam)
  • Order of Battle: World War 2 (Steam)
  • Path of Wuxia (English; Steam)
  • Secret World Legends (Steam)
  • Valheim (Steam)
  • Warhammer 40.000 Gladius Relics of War (Epic Games Store)
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (Epic Games Store)



Folgende Spiele sind noch für den Februar geplant, wobei die Liste noch mit Neuheiten ergänzt werden kann:
  • Art of Rally
  • Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
  • Day of Infamy
  • Everspace
  • Farm Manager 2018
  • Farmer's Dynasty
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
  • Lumberjack's Dynasty
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Outriders Demo
  • Project Highrise
  • Rise of Industry
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3
  • Thea 2: The Shattering

Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest

Quelle: Nvidia
