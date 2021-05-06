GeForce Now: Spiele-Aufgebot soll im Mai mit mindestens 61 Titeln erweitert werden

Folgende Spiele können ab dieser Woche auf GeForce Now genutzt werden:
- Alan Wake (Steam)
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Steam)
- Assetto Corsa (Steam)
- Beat Cop (Steam)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (Steam)
- Chronicon (Steam)
- Death Rally (Steam)
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin (Steam)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 (Epic Games Store)
- MotoGP 21 (Steam)
- Observer System Redux (Epic Games Store)
- Pacify (Steam)
- Pine (Kostenlos im Epic Games Store bis 13. Mai)
- Project: Gorgon (Steam)
- The Shore(Steam)
- Steep (Steam)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (Steam)
Folgende Spiele sollen im Mai noch folgen:
- 41 Hours (Steam)
- Bad North (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (Steam)
- Beyond Good & Evil (Steam)
- Breathedge (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)
- Chess Ultra (Steam)
- Child of Light (Ubisoft Connect)
- Cyber Hook (Steam)
- Deathsmiles (Steam)
- Enlisted (Native Launcher)
- Groove Coaster (Steam)
- Hearts of Iron 2 Complete (Steam)
- Hearts of Iron 3 (Steam)
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Hyperdrive Massacre (Steam)
- Imagine Earth (Steam)
- Just Die Already (Steam)
- Kill It With Fire (Steam)
- King's Bounty: Dark Side (Steam)
- Last Epoch (Steam)
- Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft Connect)
- Monster Prom (Steam)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Steam)
- OneShot (Steam)
- Ostriv (Steam)
- Outland (Steam)
- Outlast 2 (Steam)
- Red Wings: Ace of the Skies (Steam)
- Redout: Enhanced Edition (Steam)
- Rime (Steam)
- Sabotaj (Steam, nur in Europa)
- Space Crew (Steam)
- Space Invaders Extreme (Steam)
- Super Mecha Champions (Steam)
- Thea: The Awakening (Steam)
- Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord (Steam)
- Tomb Raider Legend (Steam)
- Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 (Steam)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Connect)
- Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor – Prophecy (Steam)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Steam)
- Warlock - Master of the Arcane (Steam)
- When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Steam)
GeForce Now ist ein Cloud-Gaming-Dienst. Vereinfacht gesagt, mietet man sich ein PC-System in einem Rechenzentrum und kann auf diesem virtuellen PC-System bestimmte Spiele aus seinen eigenen Bibliotheken sowie viele Free-to-play-Titel starten. Das Spiel läuft nativ in der Cloud und wird auf unterschiedliche Endgeräte gestreamt. Eine Übersicht über die unterstützten Spiele findet ihr hier.
Nvidia: "GeForce-NOW-Mitglieder können die neuen und viele weitere Spiele in ihren bevorzugten digitalen Stores kaufen und auf allen unterstützten Geräten spielen - PC, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android oder Android TV."
Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest