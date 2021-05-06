 

GeForce Now: Spiele-Aufgebot soll im Mai mit mindestens 61 Titeln erweitert werden

von ,

Im Mai 2021 möchte Nvidia das Spiele-Aufgebot auf GeForce Now mit mindestens 61 Titeln erweitern. Für den heutigen "GFN-Thursday" sind 17 Neuzugänge für den Spiele-Streaming-Dienst geplant, dazu gehören u.a. Alan Wake (Steam), Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (Steam), MotoGP 21 (Steam) und Pine (Epic Games Store; Free Game).

Folgende Spiele können ab dieser Woche auf GeForce Now genutzt werden:
  • Alan Wake (Steam)
  • Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Steam)
  • Assetto Corsa (Steam)
  • Beat Cop (Steam)
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (Steam)
  • Chronicon (Steam)
  • Death Rally (Steam)
  • Hitman 2: Silent Assassin (Steam)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 (Epic Games Store)
  • MotoGP 21 (Steam)
  • Observer System Redux (Epic Games Store)
  • Pacify (Steam)
  • Pine (Kostenlos im Epic Games Store bis 13. Mai)
  • Project: Gorgon (Steam)
  • The Shore(Steam)
  • Steep (Steam)
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (Steam)

Folgende Spiele sollen im Mai noch folgen:
  • 41 Hours (Steam)
  • Bad North (Steam, Epic Games Store)
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (Steam)
  • Beyond Good & Evil (Steam)
  • Breathedge (Steam, Epic Games Store)
  • Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)
  • Chess Ultra (Steam)
  • Child of Light (Ubisoft Connect)
  • Cyber Hook (Steam)
  • Deathsmiles (Steam)
  • Enlisted (Native Launcher)
  • Groove Coaster (Steam)
  • Hearts of Iron 2 Complete (Steam)
  • Hearts of Iron 3 (Steam)
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Steam, Epic Games Store)
  • Hyperdrive Massacre (Steam)
  • Imagine Earth (Steam)
  • Just Die Already (Steam)
  • Kill It With Fire (Steam)
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side (Steam)
  • Last Epoch (Steam)
  • Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft Connect)
  • Monster Prom (Steam)
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Steam)
  • OneShot (Steam)
  • Ostriv (Steam)
  • Outland (Steam)
  • Outlast 2 (Steam)
  • Red Wings: Ace of the Skies (Steam)
  • Redout: Enhanced Edition (Steam)
  • Rime (Steam)
  • Sabotaj (Steam, nur in Europa)
  • Space Crew (Steam)
  • Space Invaders Extreme (Steam)
  • Super Mecha Champions (Steam)
  • Thea: The Awakening (Steam)
  • Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord (Steam)
  • Tomb Raider Legend (Steam)
  • Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 (Steam)
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Connect)
  • Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor – Prophecy (Steam)
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Steam)
  • Warlock - Master of the Arcane (Steam)
  • When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Steam)

GeForce Now ist ein Cloud-Gaming-Dienst. Vereinfacht gesagt, mietet man sich ein PC-System in einem Rechenzentrum und kann auf diesem virtuellen PC-System bestimmte Spiele aus seinen eigenen Bibliotheken sowie viele Free-to-play-Titel starten. Das Spiel läuft nativ in der Cloud und wird auf unterschiedliche Endgeräte gestreamt. Eine Übersicht über die unterstützten Spiele findet ihr hier.

Nvidia: "GeForce-NOW-Mitglieder können die neuen und viele weitere Spiele in ihren bevorzugten digitalen Stores kaufen und auf allen unterstützten Geräten spielen - PC, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android oder Android TV."

Quelle: Nvidia
