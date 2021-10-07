 

GeForce Now: Sieben weitere Spiele verfügbar; mindestens 23 Titel für Oktober geplant

Sieben weitere Spiele können ab heute Abend auf GeForce Now genutzt werden. Sowohl Far Cry 6 als auch F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch und PC Building Simulator (derzeit kostenfrei im Epic Games Store) gehören dazu. Im Oktober sollen noch mindestens 23 weitere Titel via GeForce Now spielbar sein - inkl. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy und Riders Republic.

GeForce-Now-Veröffentlichungen dieser Woche:
  • Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Connect)
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (Steam)
  • PC Building Simulator (kostenfrei im Epic Games Store) 
  • The Bus (Steam)
  • Going Medieval (Steam)
  • Gone Home (Steam)
  • Space Haven (Steam)

Im Oktober 2021 können folgende Spiele via GeForce Now gespielt werden:
  • Buccaneers! (Steam)
  • Disciples: Liberation (Steam und Epic Games Store)
  • Fire Commander (Steam)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (Steam und Epic Games Store)
  • Riders Republic (Neuer Launch auf Ubisoft Connect)
  • The Riftbreaker (Steam und Epic Games Store)
  • Sword and Fairy (Steam)
  • The Unliving (Steam)
  • The Forgotten City (Steam und Epic Games Store)
  • Gone Home (Steam)
  • Hide and Shriek (Steam)
  • The Last Friend (Steam und Epic Games Store)
  • Legend of Keepers (Steam und Epic Games Store)
  • Paradise Killer (Steam)
  • STEINS;GATE 0 (Steam)
  • Townscaper (Steam)

Quelle: Nvidia
