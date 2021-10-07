GeForce Now: Sieben weitere Spiele verfügbar; mindestens 23 Titel für Oktober geplant

GeForce-Now-Veröffentlichungen dieser Woche:
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Connect)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (Steam)
- PC Building Simulator (kostenfrei im Epic Games Store)
- The Bus (Steam)
- Going Medieval (Steam)
- Gone Home (Steam)
- Space Haven (Steam)
Im Oktober 2021 können folgende Spiele via GeForce Now gespielt werden:
- Buccaneers! (Steam)
- Disciples: Liberation (Steam und Epic Games Store)
- Fire Commander (Steam)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Steam und Epic Games Store)
- Riders Republic (Neuer Launch auf Ubisoft Connect)
- The Riftbreaker (Steam und Epic Games Store)
- Sword and Fairy (Steam)
- The Unliving (Steam)
- The Forgotten City (Steam und Epic Games Store)
- Hide and Shriek (Steam)
- The Last Friend (Steam und Epic Games Store)
- Legend of Keepers (Steam und Epic Games Store)
- Paradise Killer (Steam)
- STEINS;GATE 0 (Steam)
- Townscaper (Steam)
