Warhammer 40.000: Gladius - Relics of War
Entwickler:
Publisher: Slitherine Ltd.
Release:
12.07.2018
12.07.2018
Erhältlich: Digital
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Warhammer 40.000: Gladius - Relics of War
75
Warhammer 40.000: Gladius - Relics of War
Warhammer 40.000: Gladius - Relics of War: Craftworld Aeldari (DLC): Eldar marschieren auf

Warhammer 40.000: Gladius - Relics of War (Taktik & Strategie) von Slitherine Ltd.
Warhammer 40.000: Gladius - Relics of War (Taktik & Strategie) von Slitherine Ltd. - Bildquelle: Slitherine Ltd.
Für Warhammer 40.000: Gladius - Relics of War (ab 29,99 bei kaufen) ist die siebte Download-Erweiterung angekündigt worden. Nach den Tyraniden, Chaos Space Marines und T'au ist es an der Zeit, den verlassenen Planeten Gladius mit der neuen Fraktion "Craftworld Aeldari" (Eldar) zu erobern. Die Erweiterung wird am 12. November 2020 veröffentlicht und sehr wahrscheinlich 12,49 Euro kosten.

Die "Craftworld Aeldari" ziehen mit 19 neuen Einheiten auf das Schlachtfeld. Aeldari-Einheiten sind aus der Entfernung sehr gefährlich, aber auch stark im Nahkampf, allerdings gibt es nicht mehr viele Eldar, weswegen jeder Verlust zu spüren sein wird. Durch die Nutzung von "Webway Gates" sind sie auf dem Schlachtfeld sehr mobil.

Features:
  • "Webway Gate: Exploit your knowledge of webway gates to activate them and move swiftly across the battlefield.
  • Webway Redoubt: Found a city on top of an activated webway gate to fortify Craftworld Aeldari’s presence on Gladius.
  • Remnants of the Fall: Reduced city growth rate. The last remnants of a people whose mere dreams once overturned worlds and quenched suns.
  • Asuryani Arrivals: Call upon offworld Asuryani to join you and temporarily boost your growth rate.
  • Transcendent Bliss: Focus the Aeldari's spiritual consciousness to experience a period of increased loyalty towards your cause.
  • Spirit Preservation: Gain energy for every fallen Aeldari unit.
  • Battle Focus: Many Craftworld Aeldari units can move after using their actions.
  • Ancient Doom: The Aeldari loathe and fear She Who Thirsts above all else, increasing their accuracy, but also the damage taken when fighting the forces of Chaos."

Quelle: Slitherine
