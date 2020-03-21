World War Z: Crossplay-Update (PC + Xbox One) steht bereit; weitere Inhalte geplant

Das Crossplay-Update für World War Z ist veröffentlicht worden. Spieler auf PC (Epic Games Store) und Xbox One können fortan zusammen gegen Zombies kämpfen. Die Crossplay-Funktionalität soll später auf PS4 ausgeweitet werden. Aktuell können nur kooperative PvE-Modi (Story oder Horde-Modus) gemeinsam gespielt werden. Das Change-Log findet ihr hier.
The Crossplay Update is LIVE! Join forces with new fellow Survivors across platforms! Take on a new mission objective, slay undead with unique new weapon variants, and experience a host of balancing changes for Horde Mode Z!
Full Patch Notes here: https://t.co/TA7k65YVOY pic.twitter.com/mVQQ6XRpik
— World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 23, 2020
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 21. März 2020, 15:53 Uhr:
Am 23. März (Montag) wird das Crossplay-Update für World War Z erscheinen. Nach der Update-Installation können Spieler auf PC (Epic Games Store) und Xbox One zusammen gegen Zombies kämpfen. Spieler auf PlayStation 4 werden "erst später" dem Matchmaking-Pool für Crossplay-Partien hinzugefügt. Die Crossplay-Funktionalität ist auf kooperative PvE-Modi wie Story oder Horde-Modus beschränkt. Kompetitive Matches (PvP) wird es nur zwischen Spielern auf den jeweiligen Plattformen geben. Das Crossplay-Update umfasst neue Waffenvarianten und Perks, ein neues Missionsziel und Balance-Verbesserungen beim "Horde Mode Z". Das Skin-DLC-Paket "War Heroes" wird am 23. März ebenso veröffentlicht.
Saber Interactive und Focus Home Interactive sind "noch nicht durch" mit den Updates für World War Z. So befindet sich eine weitere Episode mit drei Missionen an einem neuen Schauplatz in Entwicklung.
The Crossplay Update arrives on Monday March 23, Survivors!
Get ready for new unique weapon variants and perks, crossplay support, a new mission objective, and balancing improvements to Horde Mode Z! pic.twitter.com/C75aLfDpnZ
— World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 17, 2020
Join forces with other platforms against the tides of undead in the Crossplay Update, coming March 23!
Xbox One and PC players now matchmake from the same pool. It's up to you to hold the ground until PS4 arrives in the future! pic.twitter.com/KNrSIos62K
— World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 20, 2020
Arnetta and Daniel are ready to kick some zombie ass and look good doing it.
Get the War Heroes character skin DLC when it arrives March 23! pic.twitter.com/Kx8W58bbxy
— World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 19, 2020