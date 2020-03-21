 

World War Z: Crossplay-Update im Anmarsch; weitere Inhalte geplant

World War Z
Shooter
16.04.2019
16.04.2019
16.04.2019
World War Z: Crossplay-Update im Anmarsch; weitere Inhalte geplant

World War Z (Shooter) von Paramount / Mad Dog Games / Focus Home Interactive
World War Z (Shooter) von Paramount / Mad Dog Games / Focus Home Interactive - Bildquelle: Paramount / Mad Dog Games / Focus Home Interactive
Am 23. März (Montag) wird das Crossplay-Update für World War Z erscheinen. Nach der Update-Installation können Spieler auf PC (Epic Games Store) und Xbox One zusammen gegen Zombies kämpfen. Spieler auf PlayStation 4 werden "erst später" dem Matchmaking-Pool für Crossplay-Partien hinzugefügt. Die Crossplay-Funktionalität ist auf kooperative PvE-Modi wie Story oder Horde-Modus beschränkt. Kompetitive Matches (PvP) wird es nur zwischen Spielern auf den jeweiligen Plattformen geben. Das Crossplay-Update umfasst neue Waffenvarianten und Perks, ein neues Missionsziel und Balance-Verbesserungen beim "Horde Mode Z". Das Skin-DLC-Paket "War Heroes" wird am 23. März ebenso veröffentlicht.

Saber Interactive und Focus Home Interactive sind "noch nicht durch" mit den Updates für World War Z. So befindet sich eine weitere Episode mit drei Missionen an einem neuen Schauplatz in Entwicklung.

Quelle: Focus Home Interactive
