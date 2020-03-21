World War Z: Crossplay-Update im Anmarsch; weitere Inhalte geplant

Saber Interactive und Focus Home Interactive sind "noch nicht durch" mit den Updates für World War Z. So befindet sich eine weitere Episode mit drei Missionen an einem neuen Schauplatz in Entwicklung.
The Crossplay Update arrives on Monday March 23, Survivors!
Get ready for new unique weapon variants and perks, crossplay support, a new mission objective, and balancing improvements to Horde Mode Z! pic.twitter.com/C75aLfDpnZ
— World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 17, 2020
Join forces with other platforms against the tides of undead in the Crossplay Update, coming March 23!
Xbox One and PC players now matchmake from the same pool. It's up to you to hold the ground until PS4 arrives in the future! pic.twitter.com/KNrSIos62K
— World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 20, 2020
Arnetta and Daniel are ready to kick some zombie ass and look good doing it.
Get the War Heroes character skin DLC when it arrives March 23! pic.twitter.com/Kx8W58bbxy
— World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 19, 2020