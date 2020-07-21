 

World War Z: Dronemaster Update bringt vollständiges Crossplay

World War Z
16.04.2019
16.04.2019
16.04.2019
Nachrichten

von ,

World War Z: Dronemaster Update bringt vollständiges Crossplay

World War Z (Shooter) von Paramount / Mad Dog Games / Focus Home Interactive
World War Z (Shooter) von Paramount / Mad Dog Games / Focus Home Interactive - Bildquelle: Paramount / Mad Dog Games / Focus Home Interactive
Mit dem Dronemaster Update für World War Z erhält der Zombie-Shooter mit Schwerpunkt auf Koop-Action eine Unterstützung von CrossPlay auf allen Plattformen. War bisher lediglich das Zusammenspiel zwischen PC- und Xbox-Nutzern möglich, gesellt sich ab dem 22. Juli auch die PlayStation 4 dazu.

Via Twitter gibt Entwickler Saber Interactive außerdem bekannt, dass man nach dem Aufspielen des Updates auch jederzeit seine Freunde zum Spiel einladen kann - unabhängig davon, auf welcher Plattform sie unterwegs sind.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Kill It With Fire Update Trailer

Quelle: Twitter
World War Z
ab 24,24 bei

