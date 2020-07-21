World War Z: Dronemaster Update bringt vollständiges Crossplay

Via Twitter gibt Entwickler Saber Interactive außerdem bekannt, dass man nach dem Aufspielen des Updates auch jederzeit seine Freunde zum Spiel einladen kann - unabhängig davon, auf welcher Plattform sie unterwegs sind.
Join forces across PS4, Xbox One, and PC and turn the tide against the sea of undead. Invite your friends to your party no matter what platform they play on.
The Dronemaster Update arrives July 22! pic.twitter.com/RxVwsUljCS
— World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) July 18, 2020
Letztes aktuelles Video: Kill It With Fire Update Trailer