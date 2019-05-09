Battlefield 5: Mieten von privaten Servern soll noch in diesem Jahr möglich werden - 4Players.de

Wie PC Gamer meldet, wird das ursprüngliche Rented Server Program überarbeitet und unter dem neuen Namen Private Games fortgeführt, bei dem man ein Basis-Angebot sogar kostenlos nutzen kann. Aus dem Hauptmenü wird man die eigenen Server aufsetzen können. Alternativ will EA auch einen web-basierten Service anbieten, der sich derzeit noch in Entwicklung befindet.
In der ersten Phase, die wahrscheinlich nach dem Sommer starten soll, sind folgende Grundfunktionen geplant:
- Create private game from main menu
- Set custom name for the server
- Set description for the server
- Password protect the server
- Control what maps are used within the map rotation
- Control what game modes are available
- Control the number of players needed to break pre-round
- Kick players from the current game
- Control what classes are available
- Control what weapons are allowed
- Control if vehicles are allowed
- Control if the kill cam will be displayed
- Turn friendly fire on or off
- Turn regenerative health on or off
- Change soldier tags as visible or not
- Enable or disable third-person camera view
- Enable squad leader spawn only
- Enable or disable aim assist auto rotation
- Enable or disable aim assist cooldown
- Control bullet damage scaling
- Control game mode ticket scaling
- Control soldier and vehicle respawn timers
- Turn the mini map on or off
- Enable or disable the compass
- Apply a pre-set config to a private game: Vanilla, Infantry only, DICE-authored etc.
- Save your server settings as a custom preset so you can reapply at will
- Have your name highlighted in chat if you’re the owner of the server
- Administrate and manage server settings in the main menu or via our Private Games web portal
- Have the description of your Private Game presented on the loading screen
- Manually switch specific players between teams
- Report private games in the advanced search screen
