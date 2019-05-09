 

Battlefield 5: Mieten von privaten Servern soll noch in diesem Jahr möglich werden - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Battlefield 5
Military-Shooter
Entwickler:
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
19.11.2018
19.11.2018
kein Termin
19.11.2018
kein Termin
Alias: Battlefield V , BFV , BF5
Test: Battlefield 5
85
Test: Battlefield 5
84
Test: Battlefield 5
85
Test: Battlefield 5
75
Test: Battlefield 5
85
Jetzt kaufen
ab 49,99

ab 25,99

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Battlefield 5
Ab 49.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • RESIDENT EVIL 2 / BIOHAZARD RE:2 Deluxe Edition [PC] - 41,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Anno 1404: Königsedition [PC] - 3,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • BLACKHOLE [PC] - 1,70 (Gamesplanet)
  • Might & Magic Heroes VII - Full Pack [PC] - 9,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Lost Planet 2 [PC] - 3,33 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Battlefield 5: Mieten von privaten Servern soll noch in diesem Jahr möglich werden

Battlefield 5 (Shooter) von Electronic Arts
Battlefield 5 (Shooter) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts hat angekündigt, dass man noch in diesem Jahr private Server für den Mehrspieler-Shooter Battlefield 5 wird mieten können, bei denen man eigene Einstellungen, darunter Dinge wie die Karten-Rotation sowie individuelle Spielerlisten vornehmen darf.

Wie PC Gamer meldet, wird das ursprüngliche Rented Server Program überarbeitet und unter dem neuen Namen Private Games fortgeführt, bei dem man ein Basis-Angebot sogar kostenlos nutzen kann. Aus dem Hauptmenü wird man die eigenen Server aufsetzen können. Alternativ will EA auch einen web-basierten Service anbieten, der sich derzeit noch in Entwicklung befindet.

In der ersten Phase, die wahrscheinlich nach dem Sommer starten soll, sind folgende Grundfunktionen geplant:

  • Create private game from main menu
  • Set custom name for the server
  • Set description for the server
  • Password protect the server
  • Control what maps are used within the map rotation
  • Control what game modes are available
  • Control the number of players needed to break pre-round
  • Kick players from the current game
  • Control what classes are available
  • Control what weapons are allowed
  • Control if vehicles are allowed
  • Control if the kill cam will be displayed
  • Turn friendly fire on or off
  • Turn regenerative health on or off
  • Change soldier tags as visible or not
  • Enable or disable third-person camera view
  • Enable squad leader spawn only
  • Enable or disable aim assist auto rotation
  • Enable or disable aim assist cooldown
  • Control bullet damage scaling
  • Control game mode ticket scaling
  • Control soldier and vehicle respawn timers
  • Turn the mini map on or off
  • Enable or disable the compass
Die Organisations-Optionen umfassen folgende Punkte:

  • Apply a pre-set config to a private game: Vanilla, Infantry only, DICE-authored etc.
  • Save your server settings as a custom preset so you can reapply at will
  • Have your name highlighted in chat if you’re the owner of the server
  • Administrate and manage server settings in the main menu or via our Private Games web portal
  • Have the description of your Private Game presented on the loading screen
  • Manually switch specific players between teams
  • Report private games in the advanced search screen
In weiteren Updates sollen außerdem Funktionen für Server-Moderatoren, VIPs und das Sperren von Spielern hinzugefügt werden. Details darüber, was davon kostenlos und kostenpflichtig sein wird, gibt es derzeit noch nicht. Wahrscheinlich wird es im Rahmen der E3 diesbezüglich konkretere Informationen geben.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Feuersturm-Spielszenen-Trailer


Quelle: PC Gamer
Battlefield 5
ab 25,99 bei

Kommentare

Space-Lord schrieb am
Das Interesse an dem Spiel soll schon seit letztem Jahr verloren gegangen sein....
schrieb am