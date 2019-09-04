Battlefield 5: Update 4.4 bringt Lofoten und die Provence - 4Players.de





Two New Maps - Lofoten Islands and Provence (Available on Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch)





Two New Maps - Lofoten Islands and Provence (Available on Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch)



2 New Weapons deploying across the next 2 weeks of Tides of War (Panzerbusche 39 and the Breda M1935 PG)





2 New Weapons deploying across the next 2 weeks of Tides of War (Panzerbusche 39 and the Breda M1935 PG)



Max Career Rank increase to 500







What’s Changed?



Stability





General stability improvements and crash fixes





General stability improvements and crash fixes



Resolved a performance issue that could occur when breaking enemies armor on Firestorm and cause Stuttering







Maps and Modes





Lofoten Islands - Available in Team Deathmatch and Squad Conquest





Lofoten Islands - Available in Team Deathmatch and Squad Conquest



Provence - Available in Team Deathmatch and Squad Conquest





Provence - Available in Team Deathmatch and Squad Conquest



Marita - Fixed a window where players would get stuck when vaulting through it





Marita - Fixed a window where players would get stuck when vaulting through it



Marita - Improvements to spawn points





Marita - Improvements to spawn points



Mercury - Now Available on Squad Conquest





Mercury - Now Available on Squad Conquest



Mercury - Fixed an issue that was changing the behavior of Smoke grenades on this map.







Weapons



Balance Changes





Improved hipfire accuracy while jumping for sidearms, SMGs, pistol carbines, bolt action carbines and assault rifles.





Improved hipfire accuracy while jumping for sidearms, SMGs, pistol carbines, bolt action carbines and assault rifles.



Improved hipfire accuracy while moving when using the Enhanced Grips specialization.





Improved hipfire accuracy while moving when using the Enhanced Grips specialization.



Increased vertical recoil of all MMGs by 150% on the first shot, decreasing to the current value starting from the fifth shot. We have further changes coming to MMGs in our next update.





Increased vertical recoil of all MMGs by 150% on the first shot, decreasing to the current value starting from the fifth shot. We have further changes coming to MMGs in our next update.



Adjusted bullet penetration effectiveness of Bolt Action Sniper Rifles and Self Loading Rifles through materials





Adjusted bullet penetration effectiveness of Bolt Action Sniper Rifles and Self Loading Rifles through materials



Adjusted AT Rifle Damage through materials





Adjusted AT Rifle Damage through materials



Increased melee damage of light melee weapons such as knives to 35 from 27









Increased maximum damage to 65 from 60





Increased maximum damage to 65 from 60



Increased minimum damage to 60 from 55









Increased minimum damage to 66 from 60









Increased minimum damage to 66 from 60









Increased maximum damage to 60 from 54





Increased maximum damage to 60 from 54



Increased minimum damage to 60 from 54









Reduced initial vertical recoil to 0.52 from 0.55





Reduced initial vertical recoil to 0.52 from 0.55



Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.6 from 0.73





Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.6 from 0.73



Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.31 from 0.35





Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.31 from 0.35



Reduced recoil pattern









Reduced initial vertical recoil to 0.5 from 0.55





Reduced initial vertical recoil to 0.5 from 0.55



Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.59 from 0.73





Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.59 from 0.73



Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.267 from 0.3 with the Ported Barrel specialization





Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.267 from 0.3 with the Ported Barrel specialization



Reduced recoil pattern





Reduced recoil pattern



Fixed horizontal recoil in hipfire being slightly too high









Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.68 from 0.7





Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.68 from 0.7



Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.66 from 0.75 and to 0.55 from 0.6 with the Ported Barrel specialization





Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.66 from 0.75 and to 0.55 from 0.6 with the Ported Barrel specialization



Reduced recoil pattern









Replaced the Recoil Buffer specialization with Enhanced Grips





Replaced the Recoil Buffer specialization with Enhanced Grips



Increased initial vertical recoil to 0.5 from 0.48





Increased initial vertical recoil to 0.5 from 0.48



Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.5 from 0.63





Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.5 from 0.63



Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.32 from 0.4 and to 0.17 from 0.2 with the Ported Barrel specialization





Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.32 from 0.4 and to 0.17 from 0.2 with the Ported Barrel specialization



Reduced recoil pattern slightly









Increased initial vertical recoil to 0.48 from 0.42





Increased initial vertical recoil to 0.48 from 0.42



Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.57 from 0.63









Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.77 from 0.9





Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.77 from 0.9



Replaced the Ported Barrel specialization with Custom Stock





Replaced the Ported Barrel specialization with Custom Stock



Reduced recoil pattern slightly









Reduced vertical recoil to 0.72 from 0.76





Reduced vertical recoil to 0.72 from 0.76



Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.8 from 0.93





Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.8 from 0.93



Replaced the Ported Barrel specialization with Custom Stock





Replaced the Ported Barrel specialization with Custom Stock



Reduced recoil pattern slightly









Reduced initial vertical recoil to 0.4 from 0.42





Reduced initial vertical recoil to 0.4 from 0.42



Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.46 from 0.5





Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.46 from 0.5



Reduced recoil pattern when using the Light Bolt specialization







General Weapon and Gadget Changes





Players can now throw back their own grenades





Players can now throw back their own grenades



Tweaked and improved the visual effects for hand grenade explosions





Tweaked and improved the visual effects for hand grenade explosions



AP Mine no longer unspawn after death





AP Mine no longer unspawn after death



AP mines can no longer be placed on barb wire





AP mines can no longer be placed on barb wire



Increased the volume the “Ping” sound effect on AP mines, to give players a better chance at taking cover once they have been triggered.





Increased the volume the “Ping” sound effect on AP mines, to give players a better chance at taking cover once they have been triggered.



AT Mines are now behaving correctly and applying damage consistent with prior updates





AT Mines are now behaving correctly and applying damage consistent with prior updates



Adjusted the deploy time of the AT Pistol to better match the animation.





Adjusted the deploy time of the AT Pistol to better match the animation.



The PIAT and Panzerfaust now properly show its reload animation after many consecutive reloads





The PIAT and Panzerfaust now properly show its reload animation after many consecutive reloads



Corrected the Kukri range for Combat Medics





Corrected the Kukri range for Combat Medics



Corrected the MAB 38 Mastery VI completion requirements





Corrected the MAB 38 Mastery VI completion requirements



Fixed an issue with the S2-200 Mastery IV and Proficiency VI assignments. These will now track kills beyond 50 meters correctly





Fixed an issue with the S2-200 Mastery IV and Proficiency VI assignments. These will now track kills beyond 50 meters correctly



Fixed an issue entering Aim Down Sights when resupplying and using an Ammo or Medical Pouch





Fixed an issue entering Aim Down Sights when resupplying and using an Ammo or Medical Pouch



Fixed an issue that allowed high latency players to place another AP Mine very close to another AP mine they recently placed.





Fixed an issue that allowed high latency players to place another AP Mine very close to another AP mine they recently placed.



Fixed an issue where AT Grenade Pistol did not deal enough damage to buildings





Fixed an issue where AT Grenade Pistol did not deal enough damage to buildings



Fixed an issue where AT Rifle APCR rounds would destroy entire building parts when only intended to deal extra damage against vehicles.





Fixed an issue where AT Rifle APCR rounds would destroy entire building parts when only intended to deal extra damage against vehicles.



Fixed the scope glint on the Boys AT Rifle with the medium range scope





Fixed the scope glint on the Boys AT Rifle with the medium range scope



Fixed an issue that would cause projectiles that are not set to have ricochet properties to ricochet anyway at certain angles, which could cause less than intended damage.





Fixed an issue that would cause projectiles that are not set to have ricochet properties to ricochet anyway at certain angles, which could cause less than intended damage.



Fixed an issue where the ammo counter of the FlareGun was not visible.





Fixed an issue where the ammo counter of the FlareGun was not visible.



Fixed an issue where the crosshair would be locking the enemy's head when performing a melee quick attack for a duration longer than the melee attack itself.





Fixed an issue where the crosshair would be locking the enemy's head when performing a melee quick attack for a duration longer than the melee attack itself.



Fixed an issue that could cause the M30 Drilling to not have a visible barrel, if the weapon was picked up from the ground





Fixed an issue that could cause the M30 Drilling to not have a visible barrel, if the weapon was picked up from the ground



Fixed a rare bug that would make it not possible for a player to use reinforcements if they had been killed, and then revived while having a reinforcement selected from the reinforcement wheel





Fixed a rare bug that would make it not possible for a player to use reinforcements if they had been killed, and then revived while having a reinforcement selected from the reinforcement wheel



Fixed the “Blued” muzzle not having the correct color on the EMP





Fixed the “Blued” muzzle not having the correct color on the EMP



Fixed an issue that would cause some gold weapon pieces to not look like gold in-game





Soldier





The Parachute can now be opened a bit earlier when falling, this allows the players at full health to use the parachute for most lethal falls





The Parachute can now be opened a bit earlier when falling, this allows the players at full health to use the parachute for most lethal falls



Players can now glide slightly more with the parachute, direction and aiming slightly affects parachute direction and descent speed in regular Multiplayer (Firestorm Parachuting will not be affected by this change)





Players can now glide slightly more with the parachute, direction and aiming slightly affects parachute direction and descent speed in regular Multiplayer (Firestorm Parachuting will not be affected by this change)



Increased the height at which lethal fall damage will occur when free falling and parachuting.





Increased the height at which lethal fall damage will occur when free falling and parachuting.



Changed and improved the uniforms worn by Pilots and Tankers





Changed and improved the uniforms worn by Pilots and Tankers



Improved the audibility of nearby soldier spawns making it easier to identify when a new player has deployed on the Battlefield





Improved the audibility of nearby soldier spawns making it easier to identify when a new player has deployed on the Battlefield



Improved the ragdoll behavior for soldiers that get killed while entering a vehicle





Improved the ragdoll behavior for soldiers that get killed while entering a vehicle



Improved how Ilse holds weapons on the Company Screen to reduce clipping.





Improved how Ilse holds weapons on the Company Screen to reduce clipping.



Fixed an issue where soldier hitboxes could be desynced when entering a revive





Fixed an issue where soldier hitboxes could be desynced when entering a revive



Fixed an issue where soldier hitboxes could be desynced when vaulting





Fixed an issue where soldier hitboxes could be desynced when vaulting



Fixed a “pop” that would occur in the animation when players would vault climb up on objects





Fixed a “pop” that would occur in the animation when players would vault climb up on objects



Fixed an issue where players could die when colliding with a health or ammo crate due to high velocity





Fixed an issue where players could die when colliding with a health or ammo crate due to high velocity



Fixed an issue where players could die when colliding with another player while initiating a revive or a vault





Fixed an issue where players could die when colliding with another player while initiating a revive or a vault



Fixed an issue where melee takedowns would not be allowed when the victim is either slightly too low or slightly too high





Fixed an issue where melee takedowns would not be allowed when the victim is either slightly too low or slightly too high



Fixed a rare bug that could occur in Firestorm when soldiers would prone and spam the melee button, which could result in the melee animation getting stuck.





Fixed a rare bug that could occur in Firestorm when soldiers would prone and spam the melee button, which could result in the melee animation getting stuck.



Fixed an issue where the crosshair would be locking the enemy's head when performing a melee quick attack for a duration longer than the melee attack itself





Fixed an issue where the crosshair would be locking the enemy's head when performing a melee quick attack for a duration longer than the melee attack itself



Fixed an issue that sometimes caused for low quality Soldier Models to be present in the Airplane when deploying in Airborne mode on Grand Operations







Vehicles





The Sturmtigers Flare Launcher and Smoke Launchers can now be re-supplied





The Sturmtigers Flare Launcher and Smoke Launchers can now be re-supplied



The Sturmtigers projectile trails no longer incorrectly linger on the map





The Sturmtigers projectile trails no longer incorrectly linger on the map



The Crocodile tank now aims at the same speed in all directions





The Crocodile tank now aims at the same speed in all directions



The Universal Carrier front gunner no longer has clipping issues when using it’s zoom





The Universal Carrier front gunner no longer has clipping issues when using it’s zoom



The Universal Carrier now correctly shows the 4th position on the seat diagram





The Universal Carrier now correctly shows the 4th position on the seat diagram



Fixed a minor issue with the Universal Carriers Front seat gun which would be incorrectly turned if a player switches seats





Fixed a minor issue with the Universal Carriers Front seat gun which would be incorrectly turned if a player switches seats



Fixed the spotting Scope specialization on the T38





Fixed the spotting Scope specialization on the T38



Fixed a bug that would in some cases cause top gunners to not take any damage from Infantry





Fixed a bug that would in some cases cause top gunners to not take any damage from Infantry



Fixed a bug that could cause the Valentine Archer’s sights to become graphically corrupt





PC Specific Improvements





Improved the Commo Rose input while using a mouse which should make it easier to use





Xbox One-Specific Improvements





Jack of all Trades





Jack of all Trades



Globetrotter





Globetrotter



Death from Above





Death from Above



Elite Trophy





PlayStation 4-Specific Improvements





Jack of all Trades





Jack of all Trades



Globetrotter





Globetrotter



Death from Above





Death from Above



Elite Trophy





What’s being worked on for Update 4.6?





New Map: Operation Underground





New Map: Operation Underground



Changes to MMG Gameplay





Changes to MMG Gameplay



Further improvements to Game Performance and Stability"





"What’s New?We’ve performed a balanced pass across the damage of our Sniper Rifles, and the Recoil applied to our SMGs. Relative to the SMG’s specifically, we’ve switched out some of the Specialisations on Weapons which we believe would benefit from an alternative option. In these cases, you should find that your SMG’s may require a repec so double check your loadouts before deploying!Fixed an issue that was causing issues for some players on the following achievements:Fixed an issue that was causing issues for some players on the following trophies: