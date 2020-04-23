 

Battlefield 5: Letztes Inhaltsupdate steht an

Battlefield 5
Shooter
Entwickler:
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
19.11.2018
19.11.2018
kein Termin
19.11.2018
kein Termin
Test: Battlefield 5
85
Test: Battlefield 5
85
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Battlefield 5
85
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Battlefield 5
von ,

Battlefield 5 (Shooter) von Electronic Arts
Battlefield 5 (Shooter) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
Für Battlefield 5 wird es nach dem aktuellen Kapitel 6 (Into the Jungle), das am 29. April enden wird, keine weiteren Kapitel mehr geben. Die Kapitel-Struktur war das "Game-as-a-Service-Konzept". Stattdessen soll der Shooter noch ein großes Inhaltsupdate erhalten, das aktuell für Juni geplant ist. Danach sind keine weiteren Inhalte geplant.

Das besagte letzte Update wird nicht näher benannte neue Inhalte (Gerücht: Ostfront), Waffen und Verbesserungen umfassen - und mit wöchentlichen Herausforderungen wird man noch Sachen freischalten können, die bisher in der Sammlung fehlen. Diverse Events und Community Games sollen weiterhin veranstaltet werden. Die Anti-Cheat-Systeme sollen auch weiterentwickelt werden.

Allem Anschein nach wollen sich die Entwickler bei DICE fortan auf das nächste Battlefield-Spiel konzentrieren, das im Geschäftsjahr 2022, also im Zeitraum von April 2021 bis März 2022, erscheinen soll.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Uebersichtstrailer Kapitel 6

Battlefield 5
