Battlefield 5: Letztes Inhaltsupdate steht an

Das besagte letzte Update wird nicht näher benannte neue Inhalte (Gerücht: Ostfront), Waffen und Verbesserungen umfassen - und mit wöchentlichen Herausforderungen wird man noch Sachen freischalten können, die bisher in der Sammlung fehlen. Diverse Events und Community Games sollen weiterhin veranstaltet werden. Die Anti-Cheat-Systeme sollen auch weiterentwickelt werden.
Allem Anschein nach wollen sich die Entwickler bei DICE fortan auf das nächste Battlefield-Spiel konzentrieren, das im Geschäftsjahr 2022, also im Zeitraum von April 2021 bis März 2022, erscheinen soll.
There will be no new chapter but there will be a standalone update this summer with new content, weapons, and game tweaks.
— Battlefield V (@Battlefield) April 23, 2020
We're continuing with new Weekly Missions and new rewards, and our update this summer will deliver new content to support that. We otherwise have no further content planned beyond our updates to Community Games and ensuring healthy game performance.
— Battlefield V (@Battlefield) April 23, 2020
