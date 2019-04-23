Slay the Spire: Roguelike-Kartenspiel wird für PlayStation 4 umgesetzt; Termin im Mai - 4Players.de

Slay the Spire
von Mega Crit Games wird auch auf PlayStation 4 erscheinen. Das Roguelike-Kartenspiel für Singleplayer-Deckbauer wird ab dem 21. Mai 2019 auf der Sony-Konsole erhältlich sein. Eine Switch-Umsetzung ist ebenfalls in Entwicklung.
In Slay the Spire gibt es Hunderte von Karten, die man zu einem Deck zusammenstellen kann, um sich einen Weg bis zur Turmspitze zu bahnen. Allerdings wird der Pfad prozedural generiert und es warten verschiedene Gegner, andere Relikte und verschiedene Bosskämpfe. Slay the Spire erschien im Januar 2019 nach langer Early-Access-Phase auf PC. Auf Steam
erfreut es sich hoher Popularität (96 Prozent von 24.682 Nutzerreviews sind "positiv").
Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Trailer
Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)
Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)
Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)
Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)
Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)
Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)
Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)
Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)
Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)