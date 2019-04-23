 

Slay the Spire: Roguelike-Kartenspiel wird für PlayStation 4 umgesetzt; Termin im Mai - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Slay the Spire
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler:
Release:
23.01.2019
23.01.2018
23.01.2019
21.05.2019
Q1 2019
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Call of Duty: WWII [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance [PC] - 29,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Prey [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Trapped Dead: Lockdown [PC] - 0,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Stealth Bastard Deluxe [PC] - 0,75 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Slay the Spire: Roguelike-Kartenspiel wird für PlayStation 4 umgesetzt; Termin im Mai

Slay the Spire (Strategie) von Mega Crit Games / Humble Bundle
Slay the Spire (Strategie) von Mega Crit Games / Humble Bundle - Bildquelle: Mega Crit Games / Humble Bundle
Slay the Spire von Mega Crit Games wird auch auf PlayStation 4 erscheinen. Das Roguelike-Kartenspiel für Singleplayer-Deckbauer wird ab dem 21. Mai 2019 auf der Sony-Konsole erhältlich sein. Eine Switch-Umsetzung ist ebenfalls in Entwicklung.

In Slay the Spire gibt es Hunderte von Karten, die man zu einem Deck zusammenstellen kann, um sich einen Weg bis zur Turmspitze zu bahnen. Allerdings wird der Pfad prozedural generiert und es warten verschiedene Gegner, andere Relikte und verschiedene Bosskämpfe. Slay the Spire erschien im Januar 2019 nach langer Early-Access-Phase auf PC. Auf Steam erfreut es sich hoher Popularität (96 Prozent von 24.682 Nutzerreviews sind "positiv").

Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Slay the Spire (PS4)


Quelle: Humble Bundle

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am