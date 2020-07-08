Nintendo Switch Online: Abo-Dienst wird mit NES- und SNES-Spielen wie Donkey Kong Country erweitert

Ebenfalls als SNES-Neuzugang dabei ist Natsume Championship Wrestling. Wer lieber einen Acht-Bit-Titel starten möchte, wird mit dem NES-Rollenspiel The Immortal bedient, das in der Iso-Sicht gespielt wird.
"The Nintendo Switch Online service now offers access to 85 classic games that can all be enjoyed at no extra charge. Here’s a full rundown of the games being added this month:
Super NES
- Donkey Kong Country – Armed with chest-pounding muscle, mighty barrel rolls and awesome vine-swinging skills, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong set out to face their adversaries, K. Rool and his reptilian crew of Kremlings. Play solo, compete with a friend or play cooperatively in over 100 levels filled with collectibles and hidden bonus levels.
- Natsume Championship Wrestling– Choose from 12 outrageous wrestlers and bring the pain! With a robust grappling system and over 50 moves to master, experience the most realistic wrestling action of the 16-bit era. Test your might against the AI, or up to two players can compete in exhibition, tag team and round robin matches.
NES
- The Immortal – Grab your Wizard’s Pack and let your quest unfold as you explore the Labyrinth of Eternity. Delve into the dungeon’s depths to uncover the mysteries of the ancient ruins. Your teacher Mordamir awaits below!
A Nintendo Switch Online membership offers access to growing libraries of classic Super NES and NES games, such as The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™, Super Metroid™ and Super Mario Bros.™ 3."
