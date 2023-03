Nintendo Switch Online: Metroid Zero Mission kommt scheinbar in den Abo-Service

Metroid: Zero Mission rückt sehr wahrscheinlich in das Nintendo Switch Online-Abo





Japanese GBA NSO 1.1.0 is interesting... they accidentally left these screenshots about link functionality in Metroid Fusion folder. pic.twitter.com/aJ0q3STmGt



— Yakumono (@LuigiBlood) March 9, 2023

Plant Nintendo die Integration eines Link-Kabel-Features?





I do not have an english screenshot on hand but no joke, they wrote instructions on how to use the link feature for every game where you can do that for both GB and GBA NSO. These screenshots would be used here. pic.twitter.com/4sjyAXVhlT



— Yakumono (@LuigiBlood) March 14, 2023