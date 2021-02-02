 

The Division 2: Cross-Promotion-Event mit Resident Evil und 4k/60fps-Patch für PS5 & XBS

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
The Division 2
Publisher: Ubisoft
Release:
15.03.2019
15.03.2019
15.03.2019
2021
17.03.2020
15.03.2019
15.03.2019
2021
Erhältlich: Digital, Einzelhandel
Erhältlich: Digital, Einzelhandel
Erhältlich: Digital
Erhältlich: Digital, Einzelhandel
Test: The Division 2
89

“Spielerisch vielseitiger, spektakulärer Shooter in einer lebendigen, visuell beeindruckenden offenen Welt.”

Test: The Division 2
89

“Spielerisch vielseitiger, spektakulärer Shooter in einer lebendigen, visuell beeindruckenden offenen Welt.”

Keine Wertung vorhanden

“Spielerisch vielseitiger, spektakulärer Shooter in einer lebendigen, visuell beeindruckenden offenen Welt.”

Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: The Division 2
74

“Inhaltsgleiche Umsetzung der PC-Version mit starken Einbußen der Spielbarkeit aufgrund der deutlich spürbaren Eingabeverzögerung.”

Test: The Division 2
89

“Spielerisch vielseitiger, spektakulärer Shooter in einer lebendigen, visuell beeindruckenden offenen Welt.”

Keine Wertung vorhanden

“Spielerisch vielseitiger, spektakulärer Shooter in einer lebendigen, visuell beeindruckenden offenen Welt.”

Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen
ab 9,85
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Stellaris [PC] - 9,99
  • Crusader Kings 3 [PC] - 35,99
  • Astra Exodus [PC] - 9,99
  • Tropico 6 [PC] - 24,99
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall [PC] - 11,50
  • ---
  • Weitere Kauftipps:
  • Nintendi Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition - 399,- Euro
  • Star Wars Squadrons [Xbox One/Xbox Series] - 24,99
  • 10 Blu-rays für 50 Euro

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

The Division 2: Cross-Promotion-Event mit Resident Evil und 4k/60fps-Patch für PS5 & XBS

The Division 2 (Shooter) von Ubisoft
The Division 2 (Shooter) von Ubisoft - Bildquelle: Ubisoft
Nach verlängerten Wartungsarbeiten ist das "Titel-Update 12.1" für The Division 2 (ab 9,85 bei kaufen) veröffentlicht worden. Mit dem Update startet das Cross-Promotion-Event (Bekleidungsereignis) mit Resident Evil. Für einen begrenzten Zeitraum wird es zwischen dem 2. und 15. Februar möglich sein, in The Division 2 diverse Gegenstände und Outfits aus der ersten Original-Trilogie des Survival-Horrors zu sammeln. Schon wer sich einloggt und an dem Event teilnimmt, wird mit der Uniform des Raccoon City Police Departments belohnt, die ursprünglich von Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil 2 getragen wurde. Weitere Details findet ihr hier.

Außerdem sorgt das Update dafür, dass das Spiel auf der PlayStation 5 und auf der Xbox Series X in 4K-Auflösung mit 60 fps läuft. Weitere Grafik-Anpassungen oder sonstige Verbesserungen für die neuen Konsolen wurden aber nicht vorgenommen. Ansonsten sorgt der Patch noch für einige Bugfixes und reduziert die Kosten für alle Optimierungen (an den Optimierungsstation) um 75 Prozent. Das Change-Log findet ihr im Ubisoft-Forum.

Quelle: Ubisoft
Anzeige: Nioh 2 Complete Edition (PC) plus Prey-Vollversion 50,99 ● Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 & Premiere Elements 2021 [PC] 79,99 ● Just Dance 2021 (inkl. Heroes Panda Figur) 44,00 ● Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition 399,00 ● Resident Evil Village (Pre-Order: Release 7. Mai) 69,99 ● Star Wars Squadrons [Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S] 24,99 ● Crusader Kings 3 35,99 ● 10 Blu-rays für 50 Euro

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am
The Division 2
ab 9,85 bei