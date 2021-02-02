The Division 2: Cross-Promotion-Event mit Resident Evil und 4k/60fps-Patch für PS5 & XBS

Außerdem sorgt das Update dafür, dass das Spiel auf der PlayStation 5 und auf der Xbox Series X in 4K-Auflösung mit 60 fps läuft. Weitere Grafik-Anpassungen oder sonstige Verbesserungen für die neuen Konsolen wurden aber nicht vorgenommen. Ansonsten sorgt der Patch noch für einige Bugfixes und reduziert die Kosten für alle Optimierungen (an den Optimierungsstation) um 75 Prozent. Das Change-Log findet ihr im Ubisoft-Forum.
The Division 2 x Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Event starts now!
Play today and collect outfits, weapon skins, and other items inspired by the classic horror series. pic.twitter.com/GzNlA4Z17a
— The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 2, 2021
Reanimated has risen again but with some changes. Headshot kills cause a cloud of damaging – but it won’t hurt you or allies. In fact, the opposite, as the cloud now heals agents and gives a damage boost while in it.
Do not fear the green mist, agents! Run! Run to it instead! pic.twitter.com/1qU6B1L33H
— The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 2, 2021