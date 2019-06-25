Blazing Chrome: Run-&-Gun-Action alter Schule erscheint Anfang Juli - 4Players.de

Freunde alter Ballerspiele im Stil von Contra/Probotector oder Turrican sollten Anfang Juli schon mal den Retro-Keller kaltstellen: Am 11. Juli erscheint nämlich die Run-&-Gun-Action Blazing Chrome von JoyMasher und The Arcade Crew für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch und PC (Steam).



Ein Ninja darf bei diesem Thema natürlich nicht fehlen: Der in schwarz gehüllte Raijin wird im aktuellen Trailer zu "versteckten" Charakteren vorgestellt. Er Kämpft offenbar an der Seite von "Razor Girl" Suhaila mit ihrem Roboterarm:





Blazing Chrome offers a lot of features in the legacy of classic run ‘n’ gun games:



- Local co-op gameplay.

- 16-bit post-apocalyptic environments.

- Classic fast-paced run-and-gun experience.

- Epic boss battles and crazy lot mini boss fights.

- Genuine arcade feel.

- Motorcycle and jetpack action.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer Xbox One