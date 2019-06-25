Blazing Chrome: Run-&-Gun-Action alter Schule erscheint Anfang Juli - 4Players.de

 

Nachrichten

Blazing Chrome: Run-&-Gun-Action alter Schule erscheint Anfang Juli

Blazing Chrome (Action) von The Arcade Crew
Blazing Chrome (Action) von The Arcade Crew - Bildquelle: The Arcade Crew
Freunde alter Ballerspiele im Stil von Contra/Probotector oder Turrican sollten Anfang Juli schon mal den Retro-Keller kaltstellen: Am 11. Juli erscheint nämlich die Run-&-Gun-Action Blazing Chrome von JoyMasher und The Arcade Crew für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch und PC (Steam).

Ein Ninja darf bei diesem Thema natürlich nicht fehlen: Der in schwarz gehüllte Raijin wird im aktuellen Trailer zu "versteckten" Charakteren vorgestellt. Er Kämpft offenbar an der Seite von "Razor Girl" Suhaila mit ihrem Roboterarm:
"Key Features

Blazing Chrome offers a lot of features in the legacy of classic run ‘n’ gun games:

- Local co-op gameplay.
- 16-bit post-apocalyptic environments.
- Classic fast-paced run-and-gun experience.
- Epic boss battles and crazy lot mini boss fights.
- Genuine arcade feel.
- Motorcycle and jetpack action.
- Rad pixel art."

Quelle: Gematsu.com

Kommentare

ButterKnecht schrieb am
Das sieht fantastisch aus. :D
Aber schon sehr nach Contra... was die Sache eigentlich noch besser macht ?
MrLetiso schrieb am
Die Musik ist auf jeden Fall der Hammer.
