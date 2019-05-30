Verkaufscharts: USA: Top-Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One und 3DS - 4Players.de

Während auf der PlayStation 4 immerhin zwei Exklusivtitel in den Top Ten gelandet sind (Marvel's Spider-Man und God of War), fehlt auf der Microsoft-Konsole jeglicher Exklusivtitel in der Top-Liste. In den Charts für Switch und 3DS sind ausschließlich exklusive Titel von Nintendo zu finden - sowie Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle von Ubisoft.
PlayStation 4
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- God of War
- NBA 2K18
- Battlefield 1
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Destiny 2
Switch (jeweils ohne Digitalverkäufe)
- Mario Kart 8
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Party
- Splatoon 2
- Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu
- Pokémon: Let's Go Evoli
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (inkl. Digitalverkäufe)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Nintendo 3DS (jeweils ohne Digitalverkäufe)
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Smash Bros.
- Super Mario 3D Land
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
- Pokémon X
- Pokémon Y
- Pokémon Sonne
- Pokémon Omega Rubin
- Pokémon Mond
- Pokémon Alpha Saphir