 

Verkaufscharts: USA: Top-Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One und 3DS - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Verkaufscharts: USA
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Diverse
Publisher: Diverse
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Bilder  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Two Point Hospital [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands [PC] - 16,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 [PC] - 17,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Realpolitiks [PC] - 4,50 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Verkaufscharts USA - Top-Ten: Die meistverkauften Spiele auf PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One und 3DS

Verkaufscharts: USA (Sonstiges) von Diverse
Verkaufscharts: USA (Sonstiges) von Diverse - Bildquelle: Diverse
Das US-Marktforschungsunternehmen NPD Group hat die zehn meistverkauften Spiele (nach Umsatz in Dollar) auf den Plattformen PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One und 3DS bekanntgegeben (Stand: Ende April 2019). Die Daten für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One umfassen sowohl die Verkäufe im Einzelhandel als auch die Donwloadverkäufe. Nintendo stellt der NPD Group keine Daten über die Downloadverkäufe der eigenen Titel zur Verfügung. Konkrete Angaben zu den Verkaufszahlen wurden (wie gewohnt) nicht gemacht.

Während auf der PlayStation 4 immerhin zwei Exklusivtitel in den Top Ten gelandet sind (Marvel's Spider-Man und God of War), fehlt auf der Microsoft-Konsole jeglicher Exklusivtitel in der Top-Liste. In den Charts für Switch und 3DS sind ausschließlich exklusive Titel von Nintendo zu finden - sowie Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle von Ubisoft.

PlayStation 4
  1. Grand Theft Auto 5
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Call of Duty: WW2
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  6. Marvel's Spider-Man
  7. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  8. God of War
  9. NBA 2K18
  10. Battlefield 1

Xbox One
  1. Grand Theft Auto 5
  2. Call of Duty: WW2
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  7. Battlefield 1
  8. Star Wars Battlefront
  9. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  10. Destiny 2

Switch (jeweils ohne Digitalverkäufe)
  1. Mario Kart 8
  2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Super Mario Party
  5. Splatoon 2
  6. Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu
  7. Pokémon: Let's Go Evoli
  8. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (inkl. Digitalverkäufe)
  9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Nintendo 3DS (jeweils ohne Digitalverkäufe)
  1. Mario Kart 7
  2. Super Smash Bros.
  3. Super Mario 3D Land
  4. New Super Mario Bros. 2
  5. Pokémon X
  6. Pokémon Y
  7. Pokémon Sonne
  8. Pokémon Omega Rubin
  9. Pokémon Mond
  10. Pokémon Alpha Saphir
Quelle: NPD Group, Mat Piscatella

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am