Beat Saber: Songs von Green Day und mehr 360°/90° Levels - 4Players.de

Liste der 360°/90°-Levels:
- Easy: Beat Saber, Turn Me On, I Need You, Till It's Over
- Normal: $100 Bills, Commercial Pumping, Believer, Origins, Immortal, Father of All...
- Hard: Legend, Believer, Thunder, High Hopes, Crab Rave, Holiday
- Expert: Country Rounds, LVL Insane, Unlimited Power, EPIC, Emperor's New Clothes, Origins
- Expert+: Balearic Pumping, Breezer, Glide, Origins, Overkill
Die PlayStation-VR-Version wird 90°-Levels mit dem nächsten Update erhalten.
Some of you are asking if rotating levels are coming to PS VR.
Yes! We're bringing special 90° Levels as part of the next PS VR update! With 28 lanes of notes coming at you, it's a blast to play! Other platforms will have both 360° and 90° Levels available. pic.twitter.com/wVGi4jzo0u
— Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) December 12, 2019