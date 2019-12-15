Beat Saber: Songs von Green Day und mehr 360°/90° Levels - 4Players.de

 

Beat Saber: Songs von Green Day und mehr 360°/90° Levels

Beat Saber
Musikspiel
Release:
01.05.2018
21.05.2019
01.05.2018
01.05.2018
20.11.2018
20.11.2018
20.11.2018
kein Termin
Test: Beat Saber
83
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Beat Saber
83
Test: Beat Saber
83

von

Beat Saber: Songs von Green Day und mehr 360°/90° Levels

Beat Saber (Geschicklichkeit) von Hyperbolic Magnetism
Beat Saber (Geschicklichkeit) von Hyperbolic Magnetism - Bildquelle: Hyperbolic Magnetism
Für Beat Saber sind sechs Songs von Green Day als DLCs zum Download verfügbar. Hierzu gehören Father of All ..., American Idiot, Holiday, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Minority und Fire, Ready, Aim. Zugleich ist das Update 1.6.0 veröffentlicht worden, das neue 360° und 90° Levels umfasst. Adaptive SFX Laufstärke und weitere Verbesserungen an der Oberfläche und der Grafik werden versprochen (zum Change-Log).

Liste der 360°/90°-Levels:
  • Easy: Beat Saber, Turn Me On, I Need You, Till It's Over
  • Normal: $100 Bills, Commercial Pumping, Believer, Origins, Immortal, Father of All...
  • Hard: Legend, Believer, Thunder, High Hopes, Crab Rave, Holiday
  • Expert: Country Rounds, LVL Insane, Unlimited Power, EPIC, Emperor's New Clothes, Origins
  • Expert+: Balearic Pumping, Breezer, Glide, Origins, Overkill

Die PlayStation-VR-Version wird 90°-Levels mit dem nächsten Update erhalten.

Quelle: Beat Games

