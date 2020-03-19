Beat Saber: Entwickler verkünden zwei Mio. Verkäufe und weitere Rekorde bei den Einnahmen

Astorek86 schrieb am 19.03.2020 um 14:17 Uhr

Beat Saber ist für VR ungefähr das, was Tetris für den uralten Gameboy aus den 90ern war. Man kommt schnell rein, man wird mit Übung deutlich besser (ohne dass man sich schlecht fühlt, wenn man noch Übung braucht), eine schnelle Runde geht immer. Und trotz meiner mittlerweile üppig gefüllten Bibliothek ist Beat Saber so ziemlich das einzige, was ich regelmäßig spiele und dafür sorgt, dass meine Oculus Quest keinen Staub fängt.

Was allerdings - zumindest auf der Oculus Quest - nervt, ist die vergleichsweise schwierige Modbarkeit des Spiels. Andere Spiele kriegen es doch auch hin, einfach im Dateisystem einen Ordner mit Spieldaten durchsuchen zu lassen, aber bei Beat Saber muss erst das Spiel gepatcht werden (damit es überhaupt aufs Dateisystem zugreifen kann), wobei man dafür einen Entwickler-Account braucht, wofür man sich online bei Oculus registrieren muss. Und danach muss mit einer externen Software die Musik eingespielt werden... Komplizierter gings wohl nicht. Und nach dem Patchen gibts keine Updates für Beat Saber mehr, bis man sich wieder eine ungemoddete Version drüberinstalliert... Linux installieren ist einfacher, da kann man bei einzelnen Schritten nicht so viel falsch machen^^.

Wird Zeit, dass da endlich der Leveleditor kommt, den die Macher schon seit gefühlten Ewigkeiten versprochen haben... Ein gemoddetes und mit seiner Lieblingsmusik gespieltes Level ist das Salz in der Suppe^^...