 

Beat Saber: Entwickler verkünden zwei Mio. Verkäufe und weitere Rekorde bei den Einnahmen

Beat Saber
Musik & Party
Release:
01.05.2018
21.05.2019
01.05.2018
01.05.2018
20.11.2018
20.11.2018
20.11.2018
kein Termin
Beat Saber: Entwickler verkünden zwei Mio. Verkäufe und weitere Rekorde bei den Einnahmen

Rhythmusspiele in der Virtuellen Realität sind vor allem momentan eine schöne Sache, mit der man den Kreislauf ankurbeln und einen Ausflug in eine andere Welt starten kann, ohne die Wohnung zu verlassen. Gestern ist z.B. ein von Mad Max inspiriertes, kostenloses Update in Pistol Whip gestartet - und auch bei Beat Saber gibt es Positives zu berichten:

Laut offiziellem Oculus-Blog freut sich das Beat-Saber-Studio Hyperbolic Magnetism über zwei Millionen verkaufte Einheiten des rhythmischen Lichschwert-Spiels auf allen Plattformen (z.B. Oculus-Store, Steam und PSVR). Zehn Millionen erworbene DLC-Songs und insgesamt 67 Mio. Dollar an Einnahmen sind natürlich ebenfalls Gründe zur Freude. Am kommenden Donnerstag, 26. März startet übrigens ein Timbaland-DLC mit fünf fürs Spiel geschriebenen Songs:



"With five original songs written specifically for Beat Saber, the Timbaland Music Pack touches a variety of genres and features hit artists Bruno Martini, Kaydence, Nash Overstreet, Karra & Common Strangers, Sid Tipton, and Timbaland himself. You can score the Timbaland Music Pack for $7.99 USD, and you can purchase individual tracks across popular music services Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes for $1.99 USD each. Both the complete Music Pack and individual songs will be available for purchase starting March 26.


Here’s a look at the full tracklist:

  • Sid Tipton, Timbaland - Has A Meaning
  • Kaydence, Timbaland - Dumb Thingz
  • Wavezswavesz - While We’re Young
  • Nash Overstreet, Karra & Common Strangers - What I Like
  • Bruno Martini, Timbaland - Famous ft. Jake Davis"
Quelle: Roadtovr.com

Kommentare

Astorek86 schrieb am
Beat Saber ist für VR ungefähr das, was Tetris für den uralten Gameboy aus den 90ern war. Man kommt schnell rein, man wird mit Übung deutlich besser (ohne dass man sich schlecht fühlt, wenn man noch Übung braucht), eine schnelle Runde geht immer. Und trotz meiner mittlerweile üppig gefüllten Bibliothek ist Beat Saber so ziemlich das einzige, was ich regelmäßig spiele und dafür sorgt, dass meine Oculus Quest keinen Staub fängt.
Was allerdings - zumindest auf der Oculus Quest - nervt, ist die vergleichsweise schwierige Modbarkeit des Spiels. Andere Spiele kriegen es doch auch hin, einfach im Dateisystem einen Ordner mit Spieldaten durchsuchen zu lassen, aber bei Beat Saber muss erst das Spiel gepatcht werden (damit es überhaupt aufs Dateisystem zugreifen kann), wobei man dafür einen Entwickler-Account braucht, wofür man sich online bei Oculus registrieren muss. Und danach muss mit einer externen Software die Musik eingespielt werden... Komplizierter gings wohl nicht. Und nach dem Patchen gibts keine Updates für Beat Saber mehr, bis man sich wieder eine ungemoddete Version drüberinstalliert... Linux installieren ist einfacher, da kann man bei einzelnen Schritten nicht so viel falsch machen^^.
Wird Zeit, dass da endlich der Leveleditor kommt, den die Macher schon seit gefühlten Ewigkeiten versprochen haben... Ein gemoddetes und mit seiner Lieblingsmusik gespieltes Level ist das Salz in der Suppe^^...
Danny. schrieb am
ich warte ja immer noch auf ein Angebot, 30? ist mir die Spielerei dann doch nicht wert, da es normalerweise überhaupt nicht mein Genre ist
schrieb am