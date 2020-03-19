Beat Saber: Entwickler verkünden zwei Mio. Verkäufe und weitere Rekorde bei den Einnahmen

Rhythmusspiele in der Virtuellen Realität sind vor allem momentan eine schöne Sache, mit der man den Kreislauf ankurbeln und einen Ausflug in eine andere Welt starten kann, ohne die Wohnung zu verlassen. Gestern ist z.B. ein von Mad Max inspiriertes, kostenloses Update in Pistol Whip gestartet - und auch bei Beat Saber gibt es Positives zu berichten:
Laut offiziellem Oculus-Blog freut sich das Beat-Saber-Studio Hyperbolic Magnetism über zwei Millionen verkaufte Einheiten des rhythmischen Lichschwert-Spiels auf allen Plattformen (z.B. Oculus-Store, Steam und PSVR). Zehn Millionen erworbene DLC-Songs und insgesamt 67 Mio. Dollar an Einnahmen sind natürlich ebenfalls Gründe zur Freude. Am kommenden Donnerstag, 26. März startet übrigens ein Timbaland-DLC mit fünf fürs Spiel geschriebenen Songs:
"With five original songs written specifically for Beat Saber, the Timbaland Music Pack touches a variety of genres and features hit artists Bruno Martini, Kaydence, Nash Overstreet, Karra & Common Strangers, Sid Tipton, and Timbaland himself. You can score the Timbaland Music Pack for $7.99 USD, and you can purchase individual tracks across popular music services Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes for $1.99 USD each. Both the complete Music Pack and individual songs will be available for purchase starting March 26.
Here’s a look at the full tracklist:
- Sid Tipton, Timbaland - Has A Meaning
- Kaydence, Timbaland - Dumb Thingz
- Wavezswavesz - While We’re Young
- Nash Overstreet, Karra & Common Strangers - What I Like
- Bruno Martini, Timbaland - Famous ft. Jake Davis"