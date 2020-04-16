 

Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer: Startet am 12. Mai 2020 auf PS4 und Switch

Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer
Rennspiel
Entwickler: LucasArts / Disney
Publisher: LucasArts / Disney
Release:
17.05.1999
12.05.2020
12.05.2020
ab 7,37

ab 32,50
Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer
Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer startet am 12. Mai 2020 auf PS4 und Switch

Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer wird am 12. Mai 2020 für PlayStation 4 und Switch veröffentlicht. Die Wiederveröffentlichung des Spiels aus dem Jahr 1999 (PC und N64) wurde von Aspyr und Lucasfilm entwickelt. In einem Interview auf Starwars.com ist zudem von einigen "Upgrades" und von modernisierter Steuerung die Rede. Die PC-Fassung feierte im Mai 2018 bei GOG.com ihre Rückkehr.

Zitat: "Racer originally came out in an interesting time for controllers. We were really starting to see interesting things - rumble, multiple analog sticks. Even the shape of the N64 controller. So it’s sort of fitting that when you look at controls today, we're seeing the same thing. Like the Switch Joy-Cons. You really want to make sure that the game plays well and embraces as much of the variations as possible for them. So we've done a lot of work to make sure that the game feels comfortable in all configurations, including playing with each individual Joy-Con. The team here is a big believer that the best control scheme is the one you don’t ever think about and that philosophy really permeates everything we’ve done with the controls. "
Quelle: Starwars.com
