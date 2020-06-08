PC Gaming Show: Über 50 Spiele werden am 13. Juni gezeigt

Liste der Teilnehmer (Titel, die präsentiert werden sollen)
- 2K Games (Mafia: Definitive Edition)
- Amazon Games (New World)
- Atlus
- Battlestate Games (Escape From Tarkov)
- Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator 2)
- Brace Yourself Games
- Coffee Stain Studios
- Dontnod Entertainment
- Funcom
- FJRD
- Frontier Developments
- Glumberland (Ooblets)
- Humble Games
- New Blood Interactive
- Merge Games
- Modus Games
- Mythical
- Perfect World (Torchlight 3, Remnant: From the Ashes)
- The Wandering Band
- Rebellion
- Red Sails Team
- Rocketwerkz
- Rockfish Games (Everspace 2)
- Sega
- Tripwire Interactive
- WolfEye Studios (Weird West)
- XSEED Games
- Yaza Games
- und mehr ...
Eventplan für Samstag
- 13. Juni (ab 19:00 Uhr) - Guerrilla Collective Live mit diversen Publishern (bis 15. Juni)
- 13. Juni (ab 20:00 Uhr) - PC Gaming Show
- 13. Juni (ab 22:30 Uhr) - Future Game Show