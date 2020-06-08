 

PC Gaming Show: Über 50 Spiele werden am 13. Juni gezeigt

PC Gaming Show
Entwickler:
Publisher: PC Gamer
PC Gaming Show 2020: Über 50 Spiele werden am 13. Juni gezeigt

Die PC Gaming Show 2020 wird am kommenden Samstag ab 20 Uhr via YouTube und Twitch ausgestrahlt. Die Veranstalter versprechen eine aufwändige Show trotz Covid-19-Einschränkungen. Insgesamt sollen über 50 Spiele von unterschiedlichen Publisher gezeigt werden - inkl. Ankündigungen, Interviews, Trailern und Spielszenen-Präsentationen. Mit dabei sind die ersten Spielszenen aus Surgeon Simulator 2, ein neuer Trailer von New Blood Interactive (Dusk, Amid Evil), "eine Überraschung" in Bezug auf Torchlight 3 und mehrere Videos zu Spielen von Humble Games. Auch Atlus als Publisher hat die Teilnahme zugesichert.

Liste der Teilnehmer (Titel, die präsentiert werden sollen)
  • 2K Games (Mafia: Definitive Edition)
  • Amazon Games (New World)
  • Atlus
  • Battlestate Games (Escape From Tarkov)
  • Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator 2)
  • Brace Yourself Games
  • Coffee Stain Studios
  • Dontnod Entertainment
  • Funcom
  • FJRD
  • Frontier Developments
  • Glumberland (Ooblets)
  • Humble Games
  • New Blood Interactive
  • Merge Games
  • Modus Games
  • Mythical
  • Perfect World (Torchlight 3, Remnant: From the Ashes)
  • The Wandering Band
  • Rebellion
  • Red Sails Team
  • Rocketwerkz
  • Rockfish Games (Everspace 2)
  • Sega
  • Tripwire Interactive
  • WolfEye Studios (Weird West)
  • XSEED Games
  • Yaza Games
  • und mehr ...

Eventplan für Samstag
  • 13. Juni (ab 19:00 Uhr) - Guerrilla Collective Live mit diversen Publishern (bis 15. Juni)
  • 13. Juni (ab 20:00 Uhr) - PC Gaming Show
  • 13. Juni (ab 22:30 Uhr) - Future Game Show
Quelle: PC Gamer

