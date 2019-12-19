Football, Tactics & Glory: Konsolen-Ports der Fußball-Rundentaktik erscheinen im Januar - 4Players.de

 

Football, Tactics & Glory
Football, Tactics & Glory: Konsolen-Ports der Fußball-Rundentaktik erscheinen im Januar

Der österreichische Publisher Toplitz Productions und Entwickler Raylight Games haben endlich verraten, für welche Konsolen (und wann) die Umsetzungen des PC-Fußball-Strategiespiels Football, Tactics & Glory erscheinen wird. Die Veröffentlichung ist laut Pressemitteilung am 22. Januar für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch geplant.



"Strategie trifft auf Fußball - Football, Tactis & Glory ist ein Fußballmanagementspiel für Fans von Strategiespielen. Football, Tactics & Glory erfindet das Genre des Fußballmanagers von Grund auf neu und macht Sie zum Star! Sie lieben Fußball und ärgern sich über schlechte Ergebnisse? Wenn Sie wissen, wie man es besser macht, dann stellen Sie Ihr Können jetzt unter Beweis! Werden Sie zum Manager! Spannendes Sportmanagement, rundenbasierte Spieltage und die richtige Portion Taktik machen Football, Tactics & Glory zum unvergleichlichen Fußballhit."

"Features of Football, Tactics & Glory include:

  • Turn-based matches: Unique turn-based on-the-pitch play system allows players to strategically place their team members in order to capitalize on weaker skills of the opponent
  • Rich League-based Campaign: Start in the amateur leagues, play in cup matches, buy and train your players, improve your club and take them to the pro leagues
  • Skills and Class Systems: With a variety of skills and classes that can be assigned to a player’s team members, Football, Tactics & Glory invites players to experiment according to their own playstyle as they build their club
  • Ultimate Face Editor: Change and customize the face of any player on your roster
  • Smooth Animations: Characters move elegantly and realistically during matches
  • Online Matches: Players can join with friends online for a friendship-breaking playoff tournament as the fight to see who among them is the best tactician"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Pre-Launch Trailer

Quelle: Pressemitteilung
