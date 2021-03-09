 

Forza Horizon 4: PC-Version auch auf Steam veröffentlicht

Forza Horizon 4
Entwickler:
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
02.10.2018
02.10.2018
02.10.2018
10.11.2020
Test: Forza Horizon 4
89
Test: Forza Horizon 4
89
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen
ab 48,95
von ,

Forza Horizon 4 (Rennspiel) von Microsoft
Forza Horizon 4 (Rennspiel) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Leadinglightdesign
Forza Horizon 4 (ab 48,95 bei kaufen) ist von Microsoft auch auf Steam veröffentlicht worden. Das Rennspiel (2018) bietet auf Steam u.a. Cross-Play mit Xbox-Geräten. Ein Drittanbieteraccount bei Xbox Live (unterstützt Verknüpfung mit Steam-Account) ist erforderlich. Zugleich ist ein Welcome-Guide in englischer Sprache auf der offiziellen Forza-Website online gegangen (zum Guide). Bisher war FH4 auf dem PC ausschließlich im Microsoft Store erhältlich.

Das Spiel wird in drei Editionen, die unterschiedliche Zusatzinhalte bzw. Erweiterungen umfassen, auf der Vertriebsplattform angeboten. Die beiden großen Erweiterungen sind Fortune Island (zum Test) und LEGO Speed Champions (zum Test). Erweiterungen können auch einzeln dazugekauft werden, z.B. das Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack.



Standard Edition - Digital Bundle für 69,99 Euro
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Formula Drift Car Pack

Deluxe Edition - Digital Bundle für 89,99 Euro
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Formula Drift Car Pack
  • Car Pass

Ultimate Edition - Digital Bundle für 99,99 Euro.
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Formula Drift Car Pack
  • Car Pass
  • Best of Bond Car Pack
  • Welcome Pack
  • VIP
  • Fortune Island
  • LEGO Speed Champions

Letztes aktuelles Video: Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack

Quelle: Microsoft
