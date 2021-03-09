Forza Horizon 4: PC-Version auch auf Steam veröffentlicht

Das Spiel wird in drei Editionen, die unterschiedliche Zusatzinhalte bzw. Erweiterungen umfassen, auf der Vertriebsplattform angeboten. Die beiden großen Erweiterungen sind Fortune Island (zum Test) und LEGO Speed Champions (zum Test). Erweiterungen können auch einzeln dazugekauft werden, z.B. das Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack.
Standard Edition - Digital Bundle für 69,99 Euro
- Forza Horizon 4
- Formula Drift Car Pack
Deluxe Edition - Digital Bundle für 89,99 Euro
- Forza Horizon 4
- Formula Drift Car Pack
- Car Pass
Ultimate Edition - Digital Bundle für 99,99 Euro.
- Forza Horizon 4
- Formula Drift Car Pack
- Car Pass
- Best of Bond Car Pack
- Welcome Pack
- VIP
- Fortune Island
- LEGO Speed Champions
