Fallout 76: Registrierung zum Wastelanders-DLC-Testserver eröffnet; Anmeldung endet bereits heute

We’re inviting a select number of registrants to join us in early playtesting of Wastelanders in a Private Test Server on PC. Register below with your Bethesda.net account by, to let us know you’re interested in playing and providing feedback. Invited players will be notified by email and required to fill out a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) on the launcher prior to playing.Read here for more information. We hope to see you on the Wastelanders PTS!"