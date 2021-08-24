 

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: 60-fps-Patch für PS5 und Xbox Series X/S im Anmarsch

von ,

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Action-Adventure) von Ubisoft
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Action-Adventure) von Ubisoft - Bildquelle: Ubisoft
Ubisoft wird im Laufe des heutigen Tages ein Update für Assassin's Creed Odyssey (ab 21,99 bei kaufen) veröffentlichen. Der Patch 1.6.0 wird dafür sorgen, dass das Spiel auf PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X/S mit 60 Bildern pro Sekunde (fps) via Abwärtskompatibilität läuft.

Quelle: Ubisoft
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
