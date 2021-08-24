Missing Ancient Greece? A new title update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be deployed on August 24, adding 60FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility! #AssassinsCreed
— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 23, 2021
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Assassin's Creed Odyssey: 60-fps-Patch für PS5 und Xbox Series X/S im Anmarsch
Ubisoft wird im Laufe des heutigen Tages ein Update für Assassin's Creed Odyssey (ab 21,99 bei kaufen) veröffentlichen. Der Patch 1.6.0 wird dafür sorgen, dass das Spiel auf PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X/S mit 60 Bildern pro Sekunde (fps) via Abwärtskompatibilität läuft.