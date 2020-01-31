Pokémon Schwert & Schild: Starker Verkaufsstart: Verkaufszahlen diverser Serien-Teile bereits überholt

Auch die Gesamtverkaufszahlen von Pokémon Omega Rubin & Alpha Saphir, Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond, Pokémon Schwarz & Weiß, Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver, Pokémon Gelb und Pokémon Feuerrot & Blattgrün wurden bereits übertroffen.
Pokémon X & Y, Pokémon Sonne & Mond sowie Pokémon Rubin & Saphir könnte Schwert & Schild ebenfalls noch überholen - vor allem in Zusammenhang mit dem angekündigten Erweiterungspass (wir berichteten). Pokémon Diamant & Perl liegt mit 17,67 Mio. verkauften Exemplaren ebenso in Reichweite. Die Klassiker Pokémon Rot & Blau und Gold & Silber liegen aber noch weit entfernt.
Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Schwert und Schild: 16,06 Mio.
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Evoli!: 11,76 Mio.
Nintendo 3DS
- Pokémon X und Y: 16,44 Mio.
- Pokémon Sonne und Mond: 16,18 Mio.
- Pokémon Omega Rubin und Alpha Saphir: 14,26 Mio.
- Pokémon Ultrasonne und Ultramond: 8,70 Mio.
Nintendo DS
- Pokémon Diamant und Perl: 17,67 Mio.
- Pokémon Schwarz und Weiß: 15,64 Mio.
- Pokémon HeartGold und SoulSilver: 12,72 Mio.
Game Boy / Game Boy Color/ Game Boy Advance
- Pokémon Rot und Blau: 31,38 Mio.
- Pokémon Gelb: 14,64 Mio.
- Pokémon Gold und Silber: 23,10 Mio.
- Pokémon Rubin und Saphir: 16,22 Mio.
- Pokémon Feuerrot und Blattgrün: 12,00 Mio.
- Pokémon Smaragd: 7,06 Mio.
(Stand: 31. Dezember 2019; Quellen: Nintendo und Resetera)
