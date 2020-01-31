 

Pokémon Schwert & Schild: Starker Verkaufsstart: Verkaufszahlen diverser Serien-Teile bereits überholt

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Pokémon Schwert & Schild
Taktik & Strategie
Entwickler:
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
15.11.2019
Alias: Pokémon Switch 2019
Test: Pokémon Schwert & Schild
82
Jetzt kaufen
ab 46,00

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Steel Division: Normandy 44 Deluxe Edition [PC] - 13,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Urban Empire [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Stellaris [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Project Highrise [PC] - 5,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Pokémon Schwert & Schild: Verkaufszahlen diverser Serien-Teile bereits überholt

Pokémon Schwert & Schild (Taktik & Strategie) von Nintendo
Pokémon Schwert & Schild (Taktik & Strategie) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Pokémon Schwert & Schild hat einen sehr starken Verkaufsstart auf Nintendo Switch hingelegt und sich von Mitte November 2019 bis Ende Dezember 2019 über 16,06 Mio. Mal verkauft - trotz lauter Kritik im Vorfeld, u.a. an den gestrichenen Pokémon aus vorherigen Editionen. In den eineinhalb Monaten hat das jüngste Pokémon-Spiel den Gesamtabsatz des vorherigen Ablegers Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Evoli! deutlich übertroffen. Es hat sich ebenfalls besser verkauft als Pokémon X & Y, Pokémon Omega Rubin & Alpha Saphir, Pokémon Sonne & Mond und Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond im jeweils gleichen Zeitraum.

Auch die Gesamtverkaufszahlen von Pokémon Omega Rubin & Alpha Saphir, Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond, Pokémon Schwarz & Weiß, Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver, Pokémon Gelb und Pokémon Feuerrot & Blattgrün wurden bereits übertroffen.

Pokémon X & Y, Pokémon Sonne & Mond sowie Pokémon Rubin & Saphir könnte Schwert & Schild ebenfalls noch überholen - vor allem in Zusammenhang mit dem angekündigten Erweiterungspass (wir berichteten). Pokémon Diamant & Perl liegt mit 17,67 Mio. verkauften Exemplaren ebenso in Reichweite. Die Klassiker Pokémon Rot & Blau und Gold & Silber liegen aber noch weit entfernt.

Nintendo Switch
  • Pokémon Schwert und Schild: 16,06 Mio.
  • Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Evoli!: 11,76 Mio.

Nintendo 3DS
  • Pokémon X und Y: 16,44 Mio.
  • Pokémon Sonne und Mond: 16,18 Mio.
  • Pokémon Omega Rubin und Alpha Saphir: 14,26 Mio.
  • Pokémon Ultrasonne und Ultramond: 8,70 Mio.

Nintendo DS
  • Pokémon Diamant und Perl: 17,67 Mio.
  • Pokémon Schwarz und Weiß: 15,64 Mio.
  • Pokémon HeartGold und SoulSilver: 12,72 Mio.

Game Boy / Game Boy Color/ Game Boy Advance
  • Pokémon Rot und Blau: 31,38 Mio.
  • Pokémon Gelb: 14,64 Mio.
  • Pokémon Gold und Silber: 23,10 Mio.
  • Pokémon Rubin und Saphir: 16,22 Mio.
  • Pokémon Feuerrot und Blattgrün: 12,00 Mio.
  • Pokémon Smaragd: 7,06 Mio.

(Stand: 31. Dezember 2019; Quellen: Nintendo und Resetera)

Letztes aktuelles Video: Erweiterungspass - Ankündigungstrailer

Quelle: Nintendo, Resetera
Pokémon Schwert & Schild
ab 46,00 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am