Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Bekommt einen Foto-Modus - 4Players.de

Lust auf ein Foto-Shooting mit dem Lichtschwert? Ab heute ist das nicht nur in Disney-Parks, sondern auch in virtueller Form möglich: Laut dem offiziellen Subreddit von Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bekommt das Action-Adventure heute ein entsprechendes Update, welches den Foto-Modus nachpatcht.
Ebenfalls dabei sind einige Bug-Fixes sowie Laserschwert-Feinheiten; zu den kompletten Patch-Notes geht es hier.
"To start with we have the addition of a brand new Photo mode. Once you’ve enabled it in the settings, accessing the mode can be done via pressing both LS and RS or L3 and R3. From here the game will pause and you’ll have a number of options available, allowing you to create your perfect Jedi moment.
You’ll have the ability to fine tune settings and should you continue down a patch you no longer desire, you can simply hit R3 to reset the scene. The second feature we are including revolves around your lightsaber. Many of you have requested the ability to remove a specific part of Cal’s lightsaber, once you hit a certain point in the story. This can now be done from within the lightsaber customization menu, via a simple button toggle."
Ebenfalls dabei sind einige Bug-Fixes sowie Laserschwert-Feinheiten; zu den kompletten Patch-Notes geht es hier.
"To start with we have the addition of a brand new Photo mode. Once you’ve enabled it in the settings, accessing the mode can be done via pressing both LS and RS or L3 and R3. From here the game will pause and you’ll have a number of options available, allowing you to create your perfect Jedi moment.
-
Camera Height
-
Camera Rotate
-
Zoom
-
Tilt
-
Focal Distance
-
F-Stop
-
Exposure
-
Vignette
-
Film Grain
-
Chromatic Aberration
-
Hide player
-
Hide AI
-
Filter
-
Filter Strength
-
Place Spotlight
-
Remove Spotlight
-
Spotlight Brightness
-
Spotlight Warmth
-
Hide UI
You’ll have the ability to fine tune settings and should you continue down a patch you no longer desire, you can simply hit R3 to reset the scene. The second feature we are including revolves around your lightsaber. Many of you have requested the ability to remove a specific part of Cal’s lightsaber, once you hit a certain point in the story. This can now be done from within the lightsaber customization menu, via a simple button toggle."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test