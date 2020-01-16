Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Vorbesteller-Inhalte jetzt für alle verfügbar

Darüber hinaus haben die Entwickler laut Eurogamer.net auch weiter Bugfixing betrieben und u.a. den Exploit ungeschehen gemacht, mit dessen Hilfe man durch die Nutzung des Foto-Modus Raketen und sogar das komplette Spiel zerstören konnte.
Hier die offiziellen Patch Notes:
-
We’ve fixed an issue where Bounty Hunters would sometimes get stuck in Zeffo.
-
Not only was the Photomode camera able to explode rockets, it could interact with trigger volumes within the levels that could potentially break the game. We’ve fixed this to ensure that you can continue playing the game after using Photomode. Unfortunately, this also means that rockets will be unaffected by the camera moving forward.
-
There was a bug that was causing one of the elevators in the last level to have a tendency of disappearing. It should now be present at all times.
-
We’ve improved collision on Ilum.
-
Our language translations have been updated.
-
There was an issue where some text was overlapping in Photomode for specific screen ratios. That has been fixed.
-
The Albino Wyyyschokk tactical guide entry wasn’t appearing for all users, this should now be fixed.
-
We’ve fixed Gorgara having a tendency to disappear at specific times on Dathomir.
-
Pre-order content has now been unlocked for all players. This content includes:
-
Orange Lightsaber Blade Color
-
Mygeeto Campaign Lightsaber Hilt
-
Umbaran Campaign Lightsaber Hilt
-
Bee-D-1 Skin
-
Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis Skin
-
