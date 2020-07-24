Halo Infinite: Greif-Haken auch im Mehrspieler-Modus
In den Spielszenen zur Kampagne von Halo Infinite im Rahmen des Xbox-Events wirkten viele Dinge und Mechaniken vertraut. Zwei Sachen waren dagegen neu: Der Greifhaken, mit dem der Master Chief u.a. Gegner anvisieren kann, und der Energie-Schutzschild, den man frei platzieren kann.
In einem Blog-Beitrag geht Chris Lee, Studioleiter von 343 Industries, jetzt kurz auf die beiden neuen Elemente ein und stellt in Aussicht, dass sie auch im Mehrspielermodus eine Rolle spielen werden. Die Art und Weise, wie die Mechaniken dort eingesetzt werden, könnte sich allerdings von der Anwendung innerhalb der Kampagne unterscheiden. "Und ja, diese neuen Zusätze innerhalb der Sandbox werden auch auf den Mehrspieler-Modus übertragen. Dort funktionieren sie allerdings ein bisschen anders als Equipment-Gegenstände, die auf der Karte aufgesammelt werden können", so Lee. "Wir freuen uns darauf, schon bald mehr und im Detail über Multiplayer zu sprechen."
Halo Infinite Grappling Hook Will Also be Present in Multiplayer
Halo Infinite's upcoming multiplayer mode will still feature some of the same pickups from the campaign, just implemented in different ways.
There’s been a whole lot of new information and footage regarding Halo Infinite that has come about today, but one aspect of the game that we have yet to learn about is in relation to the multiplayer. That said, while 343 Industries has largely focused on just the single-player content in the next-gen shooter, it did confirm some very small details about the PvP aspect.
Over on the Halo website, 343’s studio head Chris Lee confirmed in a blog post that some of the new items featured in the campaign demo for Infinite will be making their way over to multiplayer. Specifically, Master Chief’s new grappling hook — which is formally called the “Grappleshot” — in addition to the new “Drop Wall” will both be able to be utilized in the online component of the title. However, Lee did specifically state that their use in multiplayer will differ compared to how you might use them in the campaign.
Advertisement
“And yes, these new additions to the sandbox will also carry over to multiplayer, however they’ll function a bit differently as equipment items that can be picked up on the map,” Lee said simply. “We look forward to talking more about multiplayer details soon.”