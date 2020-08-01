Halo Infinite: Multiplayer wird Free-to-play und soll 120 fps auf der Xbox Series X unterstützen

Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later! pic.twitter.com/9bIrppFiON
— Halo (@Halo) July 31, 2020
Derweil wurde "Craig the Brute" von Phil Spencer (Xbox-Chef) als offizielles Xbox-Maskottchen ernannt. Nach der Präsentation von Halo Infinite entwickelte sich "Craig the Brute" zu einem Internet-Meme, während die Entwickler weiter erklären, dass sich das Spiel noch in der Produktion befindet und daher die Grafik nicht final sei.
Our new official Xbox mascot :-) love the community and their ability to just take something fun and run with it.
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 31, 2020
Letztes aktuelles Video: Spielszenen aus der Kampagne Xbox Games Showcase