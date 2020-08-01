 

Halo Infinite: Multiplayer wird Free-to-play und soll 120 fps auf der Xbox Series X unterstützen

Halo Infinite
Entwickler:
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
Q4 2020
Q4 2020
Q4 2020
Nachrichten

Halo Infinite (Shooter) von Microsoft
Halo Infinite (Shooter) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat bestätigt, dass der Mehrspieler-Modus von Halo Infinite kostenlos spielbar sein wird. Außerdem soll der Multiplayer eine Bildwiederholrate von 120 fps (Bilder pro Sekunde) auf der Xbox Series X unterstützen. Weitere Details sollen aber erst später verraten werden. Den Greifhaken wird man übrigens auch in den Mehrspieler-Partien einsetzen können. Halo Infinite wird Ende 2020 für Xbox Series X, Xbox One und PC via Microsoft Store und Steam erscheinen. Der Shooter wird ebenfalls im Xbox Game Pass enthalten sein.


Derweil wurde "Craig the Brute" von Phil Spencer (Xbox-Chef) als offizielles Xbox-Maskottchen ernannt. Nach der Präsentation von Halo Infinite entwickelte sich "Craig the Brute" zu einem Internet-Meme, während die Entwickler weiter erklären, dass sich das Spiel noch in der Produktion befindet und daher die Grafik nicht final sei.


Quelle: Microsoft

Kommentare

Raskir schrieb am
Free to play könnte aber auch heißen, dass man auch kein gold braucht, das wäre dann schon für deutlich mehr Leute interessant. Und tot wird der Multiplayer sicher nicht sein nach einem Jahr, es ist immer noch halo.
dOpesen schrieb am
naja, ob man jetzt einen 3 euro gamepass vorraussetzt oder den multiplayer direkt free 2 play macht, ist ja kein unterschied, aber dank des free 2 play ansatzes kann man den multiplayer mit mtas und add ons vollballern, und keiner kann sich beschweren.
klug microsoft.
meine prognose, halo infinite multiplayer ist spätestens sommer nächsten Jahres tot.
greetingz
schrieb am