Doom Eternal: Die Systemanforderungen stehen fest

Minimale Spezifikationen für 1080p mit 60 fps und Low-Quality-Einstellungen
- 64-bit Windows 7 und 64-Bit Windows 10
- Intel Core i5 @ 3,3 GHz oder besser; AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3,1 GHz oder besser
- 8 GB RAM
- Nvidia GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB), GTX 1060 (3 GB), GTX 1650 (4 GB) oder AMD Radeon R9 280 (3 GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) oder RX 470 (4 GB)
- 50 GB Festplattenspeicher
Empfohlene Spezifikationen für 1080p mit 60 fps und High-Quality-Einstellungen
- 64-bit Windows 10
- Intel Core i7-6700K oder besser; AMD Ryzen 7 1800X oder besser
- 8 GB RAM
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), Nvidia GeForce 970 (4 GB; Texturqualität auf "Medium"), AMD RX 480 (8 GB)
- 50 GB Festplattenspeicher
Empfohlene Spezifikationen für 1440p mit 60 fps und High-Quality-Einstellungen
- 64-bit Windows 10
- Intel Core i7-6700K oder besser; AMD Ryzen 7 1800X oder besser
- 8 GB RAM
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB), RTX 2060 (6 GB) oder AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8 GB)
- 50 GB Festplattenspeicher
Spezifikationen für "Ultra-Nightmare" Einstellungen: 2160p mit 60 fps oder 1440p mit 120 fps
- 64-bit Windows 10
- Intel Core i9-9900K oder besser; AMD Ryzen 7 3700X oder besser
- 16 GB RAM
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11 GB)
- 50 GB Festplattenspeicher
Raytracing (RTX) wird zum Verkaufsstart nicht unterstützt.
Anpassungen der Systemanforderungen im Vergleich zu den Angaben auf der physischen Box-Version:
- "Minimum: Removed Windows 8.1 as a supported operating system because it is no longer supported by AMD as of their most recent driver release. Win 8.1 users with AMD GPUs will need to use driver version 19.1.1 to run the game successfully.
- Minimum: We've increased the resolution from 720p/60 FPS at Low Quality settings to 1080p/60 FPS at Low quality settings and have added in support for some 3GB and additional 4GB GPUs.
- Added current gen NVIDIA GPUs that also meet the min spec performance requirements.
- Empfohlen: We've increased the resolution from 1080p/60 FPS at High Quality settings to 1440p at High quality settings and have added in support for some additional GPUs at 1080p/60 FPS.
- Empfohlen: We've also reduced the system RAM requirements from 16GB to 8GB.
- Empfohlen: In order to hit higher performance targets, we removed the Ryzen 5 CPU and added specific i7 and Ryzen 7 CPU model numbers. Recommended Specs listed on the PC box will still work as advertised
- Empfohlen: Added current gen NVIDIA GPUs that also meet the recommended spec performance requirements."
