 

Golden Joystick Awards: 2019: Ein Remake gewinnt den Hauptpreis; der Kritikerpreis geht an Control - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Golden Joystick Awards
Awards
Entwickler: -
Publisher: -
Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Standard Edition [PC] - 52,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Titan Quest Anniversary Edition [PC] - 3,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Human: Fall Flat [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Alone in the Dark Anthology [PC] - 3,30 (Gamesplanet)
  • Alan Wake Collector's Edition [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Golden Joystick Awards 2019: Resident Evil 2 Remake gewinnt den Hauptpreis; der Kritikerpreis geht an Control

Golden Joystick Awards (Awards) von
Golden Joystick Awards (Awards) von
Die Golden Joystick Awards 2019 wurden am gestrigen Abend zum 37. Mal verliehen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahr ist der Gewinnerfeld in den einzelnen Kategorien deutlich vielfältiger, denn 2018 gewann God of War gleich fünf Kategorien. Der Hauptpreis "Ultimate Game of the Year" ging in diesem Jahr an das Remake von Resident Evil 2. Auch der Preis für die beste Soundkulisse ging an das Spiel von Capcom. Das meisterwartete Spiel ist Cyberpunk 2077 von CD Projekt Red - wie schon im vergangenen Jahr. Days Gone gewann zwei Preise, und zwar für das "beste Storytelling" und das "beste Spiel auf PlayStation". Das beste Xbox-Spiel wurde Gears 5, den Nintendo-Plattform-Award gewann Super Smash Bros. Ultimate und auf PC setzte sich World of WarCraft Classic durch. Ein Großteil der Preisträger (19 von 24 Kategorien) wurde im Rahmen einer Online-Publikumswahl ermittelt. Für alle Spiele, die von November 2018 bis Ende Oktober 2019 veröffentlicht wurden, konnte abgestimmt werden.

Nicht vom Publikum bestimmt wurde der "Critics Choice Award". Diese Auszeichnung ging an Control von Remedy Entertainment und 505 Games. Yu Suzuki (Shenmue) wurde für sein Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet.

Die Auszeichnungen im Überblick:
  • Best Storytelling: Days Gone
  • Best Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends
  • Still Playing Award: Minecraft
  • Best Visual Design: Devil May Cry 5
  • Best Indie Game: Outer Wilds
  • Esports Game of the Year: Fortnite
  • Best Audio: Resident Evil 2
  • Best Game Expansion: GTA Online - Diamond Casino Update
  • Best VR/AR Game: Beat Saber
  • Best Gaming Hardware: Nvidia 20-series Super Graphics Cards
  • Best Performer: Logan Marshall-Green
  • Studio of the Year: Epic Games
  • Best New Streamer/Broadcaster: Ewok
  • Breakthrough Award: House House (Untitled Goose Game)
  • Mobile Game of the Year: BTS World
  • Outstanding Contribution: Life is Strange
  • PC Game of the Year: World of WarCraft Classic
  • PlayStation Game of the Year: Days Gone
  • Xbox Game of the Year: Gears 5
  • Nintendo Game of the Year: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Most Wanted Game: Cyberpunk 2077
  • Critics Choice Award: Control
  • Lifetime Achievement: Yu Suzuki
  • Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2

Quelle: GamesRadar, BBC

Kommentare

SoulJoe_ schrieb am
Hat mich erst gewundert, hier Smash Ultimate zu sehen, aber klar, die rechnen halt bereits vor dem Jahresende ab. Wäre dann wohl auch meine Wahl. Spiele es einfach immer wieder und online, trotz diverser Mängel, bockt es nach wie vor :)
root_loops schrieb am
Studio of the Year: Epic Games
Ernsthaft? :lol:
schrieb am