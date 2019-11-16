Golden Joystick Awards: 2019: Ein Remake gewinnt den Hauptpreis; der Kritikerpreis geht an Control - 4Players.de

Nicht vom Publikum bestimmt wurde der "Critics Choice Award". Diese Auszeichnung ging an Control von Remedy Entertainment und 505 Games. Yu Suzuki (Shenmue) wurde für sein Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet.
Die Auszeichnungen im Überblick:
- Best Storytelling: Days Gone
- Best Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends
- Still Playing Award: Minecraft
- Best Visual Design: Devil May Cry 5
- Best Indie Game: Outer Wilds
- Esports Game of the Year: Fortnite
- Best Audio: Resident Evil 2
- Best Game Expansion: GTA Online - Diamond Casino Update
- Best VR/AR Game: Beat Saber
- Best Gaming Hardware: Nvidia 20-series Super Graphics Cards
- Best Performer: Logan Marshall-Green
- Studio of the Year: Epic Games
- Best New Streamer/Broadcaster: Ewok
- Breakthrough Award: House House (Untitled Goose Game)
- Mobile Game of the Year: BTS World
- Outstanding Contribution: Life is Strange
- PC Game of the Year: World of WarCraft Classic
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Days Gone
- Xbox Game of the Year: Gears 5
- Nintendo Game of the Year: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Most Wanted Game: Cyberpunk 2077
- Critics Choice Award: Control
- Lifetime Achievement: Yu Suzuki
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2