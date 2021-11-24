Golden Joystick Awards: 2021: Resident Evil Village der große Gewinner; Dark Souls ist das "beste Spiel aller Zeiten"; alle Preisträger in der Übersicht

Gestern wurden bereits zum 39. Mal die prestigeträchtigen Preise vergeben, die zum überwiegenden Anteil auf Publikums-Abstimmungen beruhen und entsprechend die direkte Entscheidung der Gamer zum Ausdruck bringen. Zum Vergleich: Bei den Game Awards werden nur etwa 10% der Preisträger durch das Publikum bestimmt. Der große Gewinner der diesjährigen Golden Joystick Awards war Capcom mit Resident Evil Village. Gleich vier Kategorien konnte das Horrorspiel für sich entscheiden, während der Capcom als Studio des Jahres geehrt wurde.
Die Kategorien "Critics Choice" sowie "Breakthrough Award" werden jedoch von einer "Expertengruppe" vergeben. Zusätzlich zu den üblichen Preisen wie Spiel des Jahres oder Most Wanted gab es dieses Jahr anlässlich des Themas "50 Jahre Gaming" zwei Sonderkategorien: die beste Hardware aller Zeiten und das beste Spiel aller Zeiten.
Die "50 Jahre" Gaming basieren übrigens auf der Veröffentlichung des ersten kommerziellen Videospiels, einem Arcade-Automaten namens Computer Space im November 1971. Das Spiel wurde entwickelt von Nolan Bushnell und Ted Dabney. Bushnell war später auch für den Klassiker Pong verantwortlich und hat sich als Mitbegründer von Atari in die Videospiel-Historie eingebracht.
Dass bestimme Titel, die man als leidenschaftlicher Gamer erwarten könnte wie z.B. Forza Horizon 5 oder Guardians of the Galaxy nicht mit von der Partie sind, liegt am recht frühen Abstimmungsschluss: Die Stimmen konnten nur bis Anfang November abgegeben werden, entsprechend vorher wurden die Kandidatenlisten erstellt.
Nachfolgend haben wir alle Gewinner sowie die anderen Nominierten in den jeweiligen Kategorien aufgelistet. Die Nominierungen wurden von einem Panel bestehend aus Redakteuren diverser Gaming-Publikationen des Future Publishing Verlages bestimmt.
- Best Storytelling - Life is Strange: True Colors
Psychonauts 2
Wildermyth
12 Minutes
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Tales of Arise
- Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two
Deathloop
Chivalry 2
Back 4 Blood
Valheim
Naraka Bladepoint
- Best Audio - Resident Evil: Village
Returnal
Jett: The Far Shore
Sable
Little Nightmares 2
The Artful Escape
- Best Visual Design - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Psychonauts 2
The Artful Escape
Little Nightmares 2
Hitman 3
Genesis Noir
- Best Game Expansion - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
Sims 4: Cottage Living
Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2
- Mobile Game of the Year - League of Legends: Wild Rift
Clap Hanz Golf
Fantasian
Overboard!
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Cozy Grove
- Best Gaming Hardware - PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Nintendo Switch OLED
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD
- Best Indie Game - Death's Door
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Old World
Wildermyth
Bonfire Peaks
Sable
- Studio of the Year - Capcom
Io Interactive
Arkane
Housemarque
Double Fine
Draknek & Friends
- Best Performer - Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village)
Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2
- Breakthrough Award - Housemarque
- Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14
No Man's Sky
Dreams
Monster Hunter Rise
Destiny 2
Magic: The Gathering Arena
- Still Playing Award - Final Fantasy 14
Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Warzone
Destiny 2
GTA Online
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Rocket League
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- PC Game of the Year - Hitman 3
Wildermyth
Chivalry 2
Old World
Pathfinder
The Forgotten City
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Metroid Dread
New Pokemon Snap
Neo: The World Ends with You
Monster Hunter Rise
Bravely Default 2
WarioWare: Get It Together
- Xbox Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2
Lost Judgment
The Ascent
Microsoft Flight Simulator
The Artful Escape
12 Minutes
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
Returnal
Deathloop
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Death Stranding Director's Cut
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
- Most Wanted Game - Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Halo Infinite
Marvel's Midnight Suns
GTA V: Enhanced Edition
Skate 4
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Starfield
Gotham Knights
- Critics Choice Award - Deathloop
- Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
Deathloop
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet and Clank
Wildermyth
Hitman 3
The Forgotten City
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Ultimate Hardware of All Time - PC
- Ultimate Game of All Time - Dark Souls