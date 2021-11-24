 

Golden Joystick Awards: 2021: Resident Evil Village der große Gewinner; Dark Souls ist das "beste Spiel aller Zeiten"; alle Preisträger in der Übersicht

von ,

Golden Joystick Awards 2021: Resident Evil Village der große Gewinner; Dark Souls ist das "beste Spiel aller Zeiten"; alle Preisträger in der Übersicht

Nicht nur in der Filmbranche bereitet man sich auf die Award-Saison vor. Andere Bereiche der Unterhaltungsindustrie wie z.B. Computer- und Videospiele sind ebenfalls dabei, einen Jahresresümee zu ziehen und herausragende Leistungen mit Preisen zu würdigen. Neben den Game Awards, die Anfang Dezember in Los Angeles prämiert werden, gehören auch die traditionsreichen Golden Joystick Awards zu den wichtigeren Veranstaltungen dieser Art.

Gestern wurden bereits zum 39. Mal die prestigeträchtigen Preise vergeben, die zum überwiegenden Anteil auf Publikums-Abstimmungen beruhen und entsprechend die direkte Entscheidung der Gamer zum Ausdruck bringen. Zum Vergleich: Bei den Game Awards werden nur etwa 10% der Preisträger durch das Publikum bestimmt. Der große Gewinner der diesjährigen Golden Joystick Awards war Capcom mit Resident Evil Village. Gleich vier Kategorien konnte das Horrorspiel für sich entscheiden, während der Capcom als Studio des Jahres geehrt wurde.

Die Kategorien "Critics Choice" sowie "Breakthrough Award" werden jedoch von einer "Expertengruppe" vergeben. Zusätzlich zu den üblichen Preisen wie Spiel des Jahres oder Most Wanted gab es dieses Jahr anlässlich des Themas "50 Jahre Gaming" zwei Sonderkategorien: die beste Hardware aller Zeiten und das beste Spiel aller Zeiten.

Die "50 Jahre" Gaming basieren übrigens auf der Veröffentlichung des ersten kommerziellen Videospiels, einem Arcade-Automaten namens Computer Space im November 1971. Das Spiel wurde entwickelt von Nolan Bushnell und Ted Dabney. Bushnell war später auch für den Klassiker Pong verantwortlich und hat sich als Mitbegründer von Atari in die Videospiel-Historie eingebracht.

Dass bestimme Titel, die man als leidenschaftlicher Gamer erwarten könnte wie z.B. Forza Horizon 5 oder Guardians of the Galaxy nicht mit von der Partie sind, liegt am recht frühen Abstimmungsschluss: Die Stimmen konnten nur bis Anfang November abgegeben werden, entsprechend vorher wurden die Kandidatenlisten erstellt.

Nachfolgend haben wir alle Gewinner sowie die anderen Nominierten in den jeweiligen Kategorien aufgelistet. Die Nominierungen wurden von einem Panel bestehend aus Redakteuren diverser Gaming-Publikationen des Future Publishing Verlages bestimmt.

  • Best Storytelling - Life is Strange: True Colors
    Psychonauts 2
    Wildermyth
    12 Minutes
    Chicory: A Colorful Tale
    Tales of Arise

  • Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two
    Deathloop
    Chivalry 2
    Back 4 Blood
    Valheim
    Naraka Bladepoint

  • Best Audio - Resident Evil: Village
    Returnal
    Jett: The Far Shore
    Sable
    Little Nightmares 2
    The Artful Escape

  • Best Visual Design - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
    Psychonauts 2
    The Artful Escape
    Little Nightmares 2
    Hitman 3
    Genesis Noir

  • Best Game Expansion - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
    Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
    The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
    Sims 4: Cottage Living
    Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
    DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

  • Mobile Game of the Year - League of Legends: Wild Rift
    Clap Hanz Golf
    Fantasian
    Overboard!
    Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
    Cozy Grove

  • Best Gaming Hardware - PlayStation 5
    Xbox Series X
    Xbox Series S
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
    Nintendo Switch OLED
    WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

  • Best Indie Game - Death's Door
    Chicory: A Colorful Tale
    Old World
    Wildermyth
    Bonfire Peaks
    Sable

  • Studio of the Year - Capcom
    Io Interactive
    Arkane
    Housemarque
    Double Fine
    Draknek & Friends

  • Best Performer - Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village)
    Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
    Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
    Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
    Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
    Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2

  • Breakthrough Award - Housemarque

  • Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14
    No Man's Sky
    Dreams
    Monster Hunter Rise
    Destiny 2
    Magic: The Gathering Arena

  • Still Playing Award - Final Fantasy 14
    Apex Legends
    Call of Duty: Warzone
    Destiny 2
    GTA Online
    Genshin Impact
    Fortnite
    Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
    Rocket League
    Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • PC Game of the Year - Hitman 3
    Wildermyth
    Chivalry 2
    Old World
    Pathfinder
    The Forgotten City

  • Nintendo Game of the Year - Metroid Dread
    New Pokemon Snap
    Neo: The World Ends with You
    Monster Hunter Rise
    Bravely Default 2
    WarioWare: Get It Together

  • Xbox Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2
    Lost Judgment
    The Ascent
    Microsoft Flight Simulator
    The Artful Escape
    12 Minutes

  • PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
    Returnal
    Deathloop
    Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
    Death Stranding Director's Cut
    Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

  • Most Wanted Game - Elden Ring
    God of War: Ragnarok
    Horizon Forbidden West
    Halo Infinite
    Marvel's Midnight Suns
    GTA V: Enhanced Edition
    Skate 4
    LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
    Pokemon Legends: Arceus
    Starfield
    Gotham Knights

  • Critics Choice Award - Deathloop

  • Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
    Deathloop
    Psychonauts 2
    Ratchet and Clank
    Wildermyth
    Hitman 3
    The Forgotten City
    It Takes Two
    Metroid Dread
    Mass Effect Legendary Edition

  • Ultimate Hardware of All Time - PC

  • Ultimate Game of All Time - Dark Souls



Quelle: Gamesradar
