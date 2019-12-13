Control: Update mit den Expeditionen veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Für Control ist das kostenlose Update mit dem Endgame-Spielmodus 'Expeditionen' veröffentlicht. In diesem Modus hilft Jesse dem Sicherheits-Chef Arish, die mysteriöse Formation und ihre merkwürdige Umgebung zu erkunden. Expeditionen sind kampfbetonte Einsätze mit unterschiedlichen Schwierigkeitsgraden und besonderen Belohnungen. Das Change-Log findet ihr hier.
"Expeditions are a challenging combat experience with a set time limit for completion aimed at those who have already completed Control. Starting from today, you can use the mysterious Jukebox locked away in a room in Central Executive to access Expeditions. By getting Jukebox Tokens, you will be able to hear the song that has the power to transport Jesse into a different dimension. Expeditions take place in a Threshold area somehow connected to the Black Rock Quarry, where the Bureau has found a mysterious structure called the Formation. Marshall frequently sent her Rangers to explore and investigate this mysterious, largely uncharted dimension. This place has an unusual draw, to the point that it even pulls pieces of the Oldest House into itself. It has also drawn the Hiss, and it's Jesse's job to stop them from going deeper. The mode will be available for you to play after you’ve completed the main mission My Brother's Keeper."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Expeditions Launch Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,