 

Control: Neben Erweiterung "The Foundation" ist auch ein Update mit Verbesserungen für März geplant

Control
Action-Adventure
Publisher: 505 Games
Release:
27.08.2019
Test: Control
Test: Control
Test: Control
von ,

Control (Action-Adventure) von 505 Games
Control (Action-Adventure) von 505 Games - Bildquelle: 505 Games
Das Action-Adventure Control erhält mit "The Foundation" am 26. März nicht nur seine erste große Erweiterung. WIe Thomas Pruha, Communications Director bei Remedy, via Twitter verkündet, ist auch ein Update geplant, in dem man einige Wünsche der Community umsetzen will, um die Spielerfahrung zu verbessern. Konkret stellt er z.B. eine überarbeitete Kartenfunktion in Aussicht.
Control erschien im vergangenen Jahr über 505 Games und konnte aufgrund der beeindruckenden Verwendung von Echtzeit-Raytracing unseren Technik-Award für die beste Grafik bei der Wahl zum Spiel des Jahres abstauben.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Expeditions Launch Trailer

Quelle: Twitter
Control
