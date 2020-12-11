Die Game Awards 2020 begannen mit der Ankündigung des nächsten Kämpfers für Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (ab 47,99 bei kaufen) . Sephiroth wird im Dezember 2020 als DLC-Kämpfer hinzukommen (Kämpfer-Paket 8). Er ist der Hauptgegner von Cloud in Final Fantasy 7.
Letztes aktuelles Video: The OneWinged Angel
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Der nächste DLC-Kämpfer kommt aus Final Fantasy 7
