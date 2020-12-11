 

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Der nächste DLC-Kämpfer kommt aus Final Fantasy 7

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
07.12.2018
Test: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
87
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Die Game Awards 2020 begannen mit der Ankündigung des nächsten Kämpfers für Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (ab 47,99 bei kaufen) . Sephiroth wird im Dezember 2020 als DLC-Kämpfer hinzukommen (Kämpfer-Paket 8). Er ist der Hauptgegner von Cloud in Final Fantasy 7.

Letztes aktuelles Video: The OneWinged Angel

Quelle: Nintendo
