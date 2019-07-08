KILL la KILL - IF: PS4-Demo zum Anime-Beat'em-Up - 4Players.de

PQube
, Arc System Works und Studio Trigger veröffentlichen heute eine PS4-Demo zum Anime-Beat'em-Up KILL la KILL - IF
. Die Anspielversion kann kostenlos via PlayStation Store
heruntergeladen werden und umfasst das erste Kapitel des Story-Modus' sowie Versus-Kämpfe mit Ryuko Matoi, Satsuki Kiryuin, Ira Gamagoori und Uzu Sanageyama.
Das von den Machern von Dragonball FighterZ
und dem Autor des Anime, Kazuki Nakashima, entwickelte Kampfspiel wird am 25. Juli 2019 auf PC (Steam) sowie am 26. Juli auf PlayStation 4 und Nintendo Switch erscheinen - u. a. auch in einer Limited Editon mit Artbook, Soundtrack und Mak-Roquette Squeezie (Knautschkopf).
Letztes aktuelles Video: IF Anime Expo Trailer 2018
