 

Xbox Series X: Über 140 Studios arbeiten laut Microsoft an Spielen für die kommende Konsole

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Xbox Series X
Hardware
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
Q4 2020
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter [PC] - 3,30 (Gamesplanet)
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • BATTLETECH [PC] - 12,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Cities: Skylines [PC] - 7,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Titan Quest: Ragnarök [PC] - 4,25 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Xbox Series X: Über 140 Studios arbeiten laut Microsoft an Spielen für die kommende Konsole

Xbox Series X (Hardware) von Microsoft
Xbox Series X (Hardware) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft fühlt sich in der passenden Stimmung für Zahlen-Protzereien: Der offizielle Xbox-Account auf Twitter hat eine Animation veröffentlicht, in der die Logos sämtlicher Studios auftauchen, die derzeit an Titeln für die Xbox Series X arbeiten. Demnach haben mehr als 140 Hersteller Spiele für die kommende Konsole in Arbeit - die von Gematsu.com in einer übersichtlicheren Form aufgelistet wurden. Es seien bereits "hunderte" von Titeln in der Mache.


  • "2Ton Studios
  • 2K Games
  • 505 Games
  • Abstraction
  • Activision
  • Allods Team
  • Amazon Games
  • Annapurna Interactive
  • Asobo Studio
  • Athlon Games
  • Avalanche Studios Group
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Bethesda Softworks
  • Beatshapers
  • Big Ant Studios
  • Blackbird Interactive
  • Black Forest Games
  • Blackwood Games
  • BlitWorks
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Bohemia Interactive
  • Bossa Studios
  • Bugbear Entertainment
  • Bungie
  • Capcom
  • CD Projekt RED
  • CI Games
  • Coatsink
  • Coffee Stain Publishing
  • Codemasters
  • Crystal Dyanmics
  • Crytek
  • Curve Digital
  • Cyanide Studio
  • d3t Limited
  • Daedalic Entertainment
  • Deck13 Interactive
  • Deck Nine
  • Deep Silver
  • DeskWorks!
  • Devolver Digital
  • Dontnod Entertainment
  • Double Eleven
  • Dovetail Games
  • Digital Extremes
  • Dimensional Ink Games
  • Ebb Software
  • Eko Software
  • Electronic Arts
  • Eidos Montreal
  • Epic Games
  • Expansive Worlds
  • Fatshark
  • Finji
  • Firesprite
  • Flying Wild Hog
  • Focus Home Interactive
  • FromSoftware
  • Frontier Development
  • Funcom
  • Gaijin Entertainment
  • The Game Bakers
  • Games Farm
  • Gasket Games
  • Gearbox Publishing
  • Giants Software
  • Granzella
  • Grimlore Games
  • Grinding Gear Games
  • Gunfire Games
  • Hardsuit Labs
  • Headup Games
  • Hi-Rez Studios
  • Humble Bundle
  • IO Interactive
  • Kalypso Media
  • Keen Software House
  • Koch Media
  • Konami
  • Koei Tecmo Games
  • KT Racing
  • Larian Studios
  • Lightbulb Crew
  • Limestone Games
  • Mad Fellows
  • Maximum Games
  • Merge Games
  • Modus Games
  • The Molasses Flood
  • Microids
  • Milestone srl
  • My.Games
  • Nacon
  • Neopica
  • Nimble Giant Entertainment
  • Outright Games
  • The Outsiders
  • Passtech Games
  • Paradox Interactive
  • Pearl Abyss
  • People Can Fly
  • Perfect World Entertainment
  • Piranha Bytes
  • Playdead
  • Playful Studios
  • Playism
  • Playwing
  • Private Division
  • Psyonix
  • PUBG Corporation
  • Raw Fury
  • Rebellion
  • Reef Entertainment
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • Rockfish Studios
  • Roll7
  • Riot Forge
  • Roblox
  • Saber Interactive
  • Sad Cat Studios
  • Sega
  • Shin’en Multimedia
  • Soedesco
  • Sold Out
  • Spike Chunsoft
  • Square Enix
  • Stray Bombay
  • Systemic Reaction
  • Tale Worlds Entertainment
  • Team17
  • Techland
  • Tencent Games
  • Teyon
  • THQ Nordic
  • Three Fields Entertainment
  • TripWire Interactive
  • tinyBuild
  • Ubisoft
  • Unknown Worlds Games
  • Wargaming.net
  • Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment"

Letztes aktuelles Video: 4Players-Talk Erste Next-Gen-Enthuellungen

Quelle: Twitter-Auftritt Xbox

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am