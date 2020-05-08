Xbox Series X: Über 140 Studios arbeiten laut Microsoft an Spielen für die kommende Konsole

Hundreds of titles are already in development for Xbox Series X thanks to our amazing partner community. Stay tuned for more announcements throughout the summer and Xbox 20/20!
- "2Ton Studios
- 2K Games
- 505 Games
- Abstraction
- Activision
- Allods Team
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Asobo Studio
- Athlon Games
- Avalanche Studios Group
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Bethesda Softworks
- Beatshapers
- Big Ant Studios
- Blackbird Interactive
- Black Forest Games
- Blackwood Games
- BlitWorks
- Blizzard Entertainment
- Bohemia Interactive
- Bossa Studios
- Bugbear Entertainment
- Bungie
- Capcom
- CD Projekt RED
- CI Games
- Coatsink
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- Codemasters
- Crystal Dyanmics
- Crytek
- Curve Digital
- Cyanide Studio
- d3t Limited
- Daedalic Entertainment
- Deck13 Interactive
- Deck Nine
- Deep Silver
- DeskWorks!
- Devolver Digital
- Dontnod Entertainment
- Double Eleven
- Dovetail Games
- Digital Extremes
- Dimensional Ink Games
- Ebb Software
- Eko Software
- Electronic Arts
- Eidos Montreal
- Epic Games
- Expansive Worlds
- Fatshark
- Finji
- Firesprite
- Flying Wild Hog
- Focus Home Interactive
- FromSoftware
- Frontier Development
- Funcom
- Gaijin Entertainment
- The Game Bakers
- Games Farm
- Gasket Games
- Gearbox Publishing
- Giants Software
- Granzella
- Grimlore Games
- Grinding Gear Games
- Gunfire Games
- Hardsuit Labs
- Headup Games
- Hi-Rez Studios
- Humble Bundle
- IO Interactive
- Kalypso Media
- Keen Software House
- Koch Media
- Konami
- Koei Tecmo Games
- KT Racing
- Larian Studios
- Lightbulb Crew
- Limestone Games
- Mad Fellows
- Maximum Games
- Merge Games
- Modus Games
- The Molasses Flood
- Microids
- Milestone srl
- My.Games
- Nacon
- Neopica
- Nimble Giant Entertainment
- Outright Games
- The Outsiders
- Passtech Games
- Paradox Interactive
- Pearl Abyss
- People Can Fly
- Perfect World Entertainment
- Piranha Bytes
- Playdead
- Playful Studios
- Playism
- Playwing
- Private Division
- Psyonix
- PUBG Corporation
- Raw Fury
- Rebellion
- Reef Entertainment
- Remedy Entertainment
- Rockfish Studios
- Roll7
- Riot Forge
- Roblox
- Saber Interactive
- Sad Cat Studios
- Sega
- Shin’en Multimedia
- Soedesco
- Sold Out
- Spike Chunsoft
- Square Enix
- Stray Bombay
- Systemic Reaction
- Tale Worlds Entertainment
- Team17
- Techland
- Tencent Games
- Teyon
- THQ Nordic
- Three Fields Entertainment
- TripWire Interactive
- tinyBuild
- Ubisoft
- Unknown Worlds Games
- Wargaming.net
- Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment"
