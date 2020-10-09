Xbox Series X: Greenberg: "Wird nicht wärmer als Xbox One X"





The console will output system heat out of the exhaust, just as any other console will. Our engineering team confirmed the heat leaving the console is not significantly different than Xbox One X. This matches my experience at home quiet, fast & impressive power for the size.



Aaron Greenberg, Marketing Manager von Xbox, hat sich auf Twitter zur Wärmeentwicklung der Xbox Series X geäußert. Dort betont er auf Nachfrage, dass die neue Konsole nicht mehr Hitze entwickelt als eine Xbox One X. Damit widerspricht man vereinzelten Berichten, in denen behauptet wird, dass das Gerät unglaublich heiß werden würde."Genau wie jede andere Konsole transportiert die Konsole die Hitze innerhalb der Systems durch einen Lüftungsschlitze nach außen. Unser Ingenieursteam hat bestätigt, dass sich die Hitze, welche die Konsole verlässt, nicht signifikant von der Xbox One X unterscheidet. Das passt zu meiner eigenen Erfahrung zu Hause: leise, schnell & eindrucksvolle Leistung für die Größe."