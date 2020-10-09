 

Xbox Series X: Greenberg: "Wird nicht wärmer als Xbox One X"

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Xbox Series X
Konsole
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
10.11.2020

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • F1 Race Stars - 3,33
  • Mad Games Tycoon - 4,44
  • Eagle Flight - 4,60
  • Medieval Dynasty - 22,49
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition - 25,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Xbox Series X - Greenberg: "Wird nicht wärmer als Xbox One X"

Xbox Series X (Hardware) von Microsoft
Xbox Series X (Hardware) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Aaron Greenberg, Marketing Manager von Xbox, hat sich auf Twitter zur Wärmeentwicklung der Xbox Series X geäußert. Dort betont er auf Nachfrage, dass die neue Konsole nicht mehr Hitze entwickelt als eine Xbox One X. Damit widerspricht man vereinzelten Berichten, in denen behauptet wird, dass das Gerät unglaublich heiß werden würde.

"Genau wie jede andere Konsole transportiert die Konsole die Hitze innerhalb der Systems durch einen Lüftungsschlitze nach außen. Unser Ingenieursteam hat bestätigt, dass sich die Hitze, welche die Konsole verlässt, nicht signifikant von der Xbox One X unterscheidet. Das passt zu meiner eigenen Erfahrung zu Hause: leise, schnell & eindrucksvolle Leistung für die Größe."


Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox All Access Your AllInclusive Pass to Xbox

Quelle: Twitter

Kommentare

schrieb am